EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B : How do you plan to celebrate Mother’s Day?

A : Unlike you, I can’t bake a cake to save my life. So I’m going to give my mom carnation flowers.

B : That’s very wise. I still remember what happened that time you tried to bake a cake at my house. It was so burnt it was like eating lumps of charcoal.

A : Don’t remind me...

B : 你打算怎麼慶祝母親節呢？

A : 我沒有你那麼厲害，可以用蛋糕解決危機，所以我打算直接送我媽媽一束康乃馨。

B : 真是聰明的選擇。我還記得上次你試圖在我家烤蛋糕時發生的慘案。蛋糕都烤焦了，感覺就像在吃焦炭一樣。

A : 唉，別提了 ...

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: