B : How do you plan to celebrate Mother’s Day?
A : Unlike you, I can’t bake a cake to save my life. So I’m going to give my mom carnation flowers.
B : That’s very wise. I still remember what happened that time you tried to bake a cake at my house. It was so burnt it was like eating lumps of charcoal.
A : Don’t remind me...
B : 你打算怎麼慶祝母親節呢？
A : 我沒有你那麼厲害，可以用蛋糕解決危機，所以我打算直接送我媽媽一束康乃馨。
B : 真是聰明的選擇。我還記得上次你試圖在我家烤蛋糕時發生的慘案。蛋糕都烤焦了，感覺就像在吃焦炭一樣。
A : 唉，別提了 ...
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
After dating for over nine years, Chinese Internet celebrity Grace Chow confirmed last week that she had broken up with Taiwanese pop superstar Show Lo. Chow shocked fans by writing a post on Weibo, accusing Lo of cheating on her with multiple women and even having orgies. Chow disclosed that as she scrolled through Lo’s cellphone, she found out he has another phone that he used to cheat on her with others — including “Butterfly Sister” Linda Chien in his management agency and his makeup artist. “And even worse, you guys would often have ‘group activities’ that normal people can hardly
The final episode of the HBO series Game of Thrones was full not only of plot holes but also, apparently, worm holes in the fabric of the space-time continuum. How else could you explain the presence of plastic water bottles by the feet of Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos during the council scene? Of course, it was simply a mistake on the set, an anachronism of plastic bottles in a world closer in technology to Medieval Europe. The word anachronism (something out of harmony with a specified time) first came into use in English in the 1640s, shortly after the
A: Apart from the leak, did the inspectors discover any other problems? B: They also brought with them an electric current detector to check each electricity socket. A socket in the kitchen was unearthed. A: You mean, it looked like a normal three-pin socket from the outside, but it hadn’t been earthed properly? B: Exactly. It could have given someone an electric shock. A: 除了漏水以外，驗屋專員還有發現哪些別的問題嗎？ B : 他們還帶了測電器，用來測量每個插座是否正常，結果發現廚房有一處插座裡面沒有接地。 A : 你是指外觀看起來是正常的三孔插座，但是並沒有接上地線？ B : 對呀，這就會有觸電的危險。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: