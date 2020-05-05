EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m sure your mom will love the Mother’s Day cake. Is it a complicated recipe?

B: No. It’s a pound cake flavored with lemon zest and a lemon frosting on top.

A: Sounds delicious.

B: The trick is to prick the top of the cake while still warm, then drizzle over the frosting. It will sink into the cake, but leave a crisp frosting on top.

A: 我覺得你媽媽一定會很喜歡這個母親節蛋糕。食譜會很複雜嗎？

B: 不會耶。它就是一個磅蛋糕，加上檸檬皮調味，上面覆蓋一層檸檬糖霜。

A: 聽起來好好吃啊。

B: 訣竅在於，趁蛋糕剛烤好還溫熱的時候，在蛋糕上層戳洞，再把糖液澆在上面。糖液會滲進蛋糕裡面，但是外層會凝固成脆脆的糖霜。

