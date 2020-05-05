With efforts to promote telecommuting lagging despite the coronavirus crisis, Japan is taking another look at an ancient custom that stubbornly remains an analogue anomaly in an otherwise high-tech nation: the need to stamp documents with seals.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on citizens to stay at home, aiming for a 70 to 80 percent reduction in contact to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the goal has proved elusive.
“I want the relevant ministries to conduct necessary reviews rapidly,” Abe told a meeting of his economic and fiscal policy council last Monday, according to the Web site of his official residence. He singled out changes to the “system and custom of seals and submitting paperwork” as necessary for promoting remote work.
Photo: Bloomberg 照片：彭博社
Abe’s government itself has also hindered social distancing efforts. The process of applying for government subsidies to prevent job losses during the current crisis has required small businesses to hand over papers in person at unemployment offices, exposing them to the risk of infection.
Last Monday, though, Abe instructed Cabinet ministers at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP), to overhaul regulations and identify inconvenient and unnecessary steps in administrative procedure such as a traditional seal or face-to-face paper submission — a prelude to scrapping or simplifying them eventually.
Usually a small cylinder carved with the characters for a person or company’s name, hanko or inkan are pressed on red ink pads and then stamped on documents as needed.
Photo: Bloomberg 照片：彭博社
A custom originally imported from China over a thousand years ago, the use of hanko was formalized by Japan’s modern government in the mid-1800s, with citizens required to legally register one with their name to use on important papers and documents.
In business, they can be used on virtually everything, from contracts to applications and even just to show that everybody in an office has seen a particular memo.
Comments were not immediately obtainable from hanko maker associations, but many Japanese have expressed their frustration with the custom on social media.
Photo: Bloomberg 照片：彭博社
“Just to complete my work, how many thousands of times — no, hundreds of thousands of times — have I had to press my hanko on papers?” wrote Twitter user “Mayumi_ma-na.”
“There are plenty of sectors that no longer rely on these seals! Why can’t we just sign things?”
“Using a seal is nonsense,” Hiroaki Nakanishi, head of the big business lobby Keidanren, said on the group’s YouTube channel. “Everything can be done with a signature or an electronic signature. Using a seal as proof of identity doesn’t fit with the current digital age,” he added. He suggested the seals themselves could be kept as works of art.
Photo: AFP
照片： 法新社
Apart from technical issues, almost half of respondents cited the difficulty managers face in assessing employee performance when they cannot see their team in person as a reason for avoiding remote work.
(Reuters and Bloomberg)
日本雖面臨冠狀病毒危機，但遠距辦公之推行仍遲遲沒有跟上腳步。這讓日本重新審視一個古老的慣例：文件需加蓋印章。在這高科技的國家，這種做法反其道而行，像類比的異常現象仍頑固地存在著。
Photo: Bloomberg 照片：彭博社
為對抗新型冠狀病毒之傳播，日本首相安倍晉三已呼籲民眾待在家，希望能藉此減少百分之七十至八十的接觸，但事實證明此目標是可望而不可及的。
根據日本首相官邸網站所發佈的消息，安倍上週一在經濟財政諮詢會議中表示：「我希望有關部會迅速進行必要的檢討」。為落實遠距工作，他特別指出「印章及文書呈遞的制度與慣例」是必須要改變的。
安倍政府本身也成為保持社交距離的阻力。因應當前疫情危機，小型企業可申請政府補助以避免裁員，但申請流程卻要求他們親自到失業輔導辦公室去繳交文件，這會讓他們暴露在感染的風險中。
但在上週一的經濟財政諮詢會議，安倍指示內閣大臣們通盤檢討相關法規，找出行政程序中不便及不必要的步驟，例如傳統的用印或當面繳交文件──然後最終要廢除或簡化這些步驟。
「判子」（印章）或稱「印鑑」，通常為小圓筒狀，刻有個人或公司名稱的漢字，其用法為按壓紅色印台後，在文件指定處蓋章。
印章的使用在一千多年前從中國傳入日本，一八○○年代中期被日本現代政府立為正式規定，要求國民依法在名下註冊一枚印鑑，以便在重要文件上蓋章。
印章幾乎可以用在商務的各方面，從合約到申請文件，甚至只是用來表示辦公室裡所有人都已看過某份章程。
印章製造商工會之看法尚不得而知，但社群媒體上已有許多日本人對此傳統做法表達了無力感。
「我只不過是要完成工作，就得要把我的印章蓋在文件上幾千次──不，成千上萬次嗎？」推特用戶「Mayumi_ma-na」寫道。
「有很多部門都已經不需要依賴這些印章了！難道我們不能直接簽名嗎？」
「使用印章是很愚蠢的」，企業遊說重要團體「日本經濟團體聯合會」之會長中西宏明，在該組織的YouTube頻道上說道。「一切都可透過簽名或電子簽章來完成。把印章用作身份證明並不適合當前的數位時代」，他補充道。他建議印章本身可以當做藝術品來保存。
除技術問題外，有近一半的受訪者指出，若經理無法跟工作團隊實際面對面，就難以評估員工的績效，這也是他們避免遠距工作的原因。
（台北時報林俐凱編譯）
Follow Up
讀後練習
Did you know?
East Asian seals come in a variety of names, forms and functions, for example, 璽 (xi3), 印鑑 (yin4 jian4) and 圖章 (tu2 zhang1), among others. Having been an important part of the Chinese character cultural sphere, seals are still in use in China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan and serve a legal purpose, of varying degrees, to prove authenticity and mark authority.
In Taiwan, according to the Civil Code, if a person uses a seal instead of their signature, the affixing of such seal has the same effect as their signature. However, a will that has only the testator’s stamp instead of their signature may be judged to have no legal effect.
(Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)
After dating for over nine years, Chinese Internet celebrity Grace Chow confirmed last week that she had broken up with Taiwanese pop superstar Show Lo. Chow shocked fans by writing a post on Weibo, accusing Lo of cheating on her with multiple women and even having orgies. Chow disclosed that as she scrolled through Lo’s cellphone, she found out he has another phone that he used to cheat on her with others — including “Butterfly Sister” Linda Chien in his management agency and his makeup artist. “And even worse, you guys would often have ‘group activities’ that normal people can hardly
Sleep problems are a common feature of our modern lifestyles. However, according to Chinese medicine, a good night’s sleep is all about timing, and it is important to pay attention to how you feel directly after waking up. If you feel full of beans without any drowsiness, this shows that you have had sufficient rest and have slept well. How many hours’ sleep should you be getting each night? According to Wang Sung, attending physician at Asia University Hospital’s Department of Chinese Medicine, there is no magic number. However, as a general principle, between six to eight hours is sufficient. Wang
A: Apart from the leak, did the inspectors discover any other problems? B: They also brought with them an electric current detector to check each electricity socket. A socket in the kitchen was unearthed. A: You mean, it looked like a normal three-pin socket from the outside, but it hadn’t been earthed properly? B: Exactly. It could have given someone an electric shock. A: 除了漏水以外，驗屋專員還有發現哪些別的問題嗎？ B : 他們還帶了測電器，用來測量每個插座是否正常，結果發現廚房有一處插座裡面沒有接地。 A : 你是指外觀看起來是正常的三孔插座，但是並沒有接上地線？ B : 對呀，這就會有觸電的危險。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
The final episode of the HBO series Game of Thrones was full not only of plot holes but also, apparently, worm holes in the fabric of the space-time continuum. How else could you explain the presence of plastic water bottles by the feet of Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos during the council scene? Of course, it was simply a mistake on the set, an anachronism of plastic bottles in a world closer in technology to Medieval Europe. The word anachronism (something out of harmony with a specified time) first came into use in English in the 1640s, shortly after the