EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday. Have you made any special plans?

B : Yep, I’m going to bake my mom her favorite lemon drizzle cake.

A : Isn’t she living on her own under self-isolation due to the coronavirus?

B : That’s right, so I have to maintain social distancing. I won’t be able to spend the day with her, so I plan to leave the cake outside her front door as a surprise.

A : 這個星期天就是母親節了，你有準備什麼特別的計畫嗎？

B : 有哦，我要烤一個我媽媽最喜歡的檸檬糖霜蛋糕給她。

A : 可是她現在不是因為冠狀病毒正在居家隔離嗎？

B : 沒錯，所以我得保持社交距離。我那天不能跟她一起過節，所以準備把蛋糕放在門外，給她一個驚喜。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: