EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : This doesn’t sound like the contractor’s fault. After all, normal use of a shower wouldn’t allow that much water to accumulate.

B : Exactly, but we found that the drain was badly blocked with concrete residue.

A : There were so many problems! Thank goodness for the inspectors.

B : It’s my friend’s place, but I learned a lot by tagging along.

A : 這好像不算是建商疏失，畢竟很少人會在淋浴間裡面積水吧。

B : 確實是這樣，但是我們那天還發現排水口被水泥殘渣阻塞得很嚴重。

A : 聽起來問題真不少！幸好有請驗屋公司。

B : 雖然是我朋友買的房子，但我跟著一起看也學到了不少呢。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: