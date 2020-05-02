Sleeping tips from a Chinese medicine doctor 想要聰明睡好覺 中醫師教你這樣做

Sleep problems are a common feature of our modern lifestyles. However, according to Chinese medicine, a good night’s sleep is all about timing, and it is important to pay attention to how you feel directly after waking up. If you feel full of beans without any drowsiness, this shows that you have had sufficient rest and have slept well. How many hours’ sleep should you be getting each night? According to Wang Sung, attending physician at Asia University Hospital’s Department of Chinese Medicine, there is no magic number. However, as a general principle, between six to eight hours is sufficient. Wang