A: Apart from the leak, did the inspectors discover any other problems?

B: They also brought with them an electric current detector to check each electricity socket. A socket in the kitchen was unearthed.

A: You mean, it looked like a normal three-pin socket from the outside, but it hadn’t been earthed properly?

B: Exactly. It could have given someone an electric shock.

A: 除了漏水以外，驗屋專員還有發現哪些別的問題嗎？

B : 他們還帶了測電器，用來測量每個插座是否正常，結果發現廚房有一處插座裡面沒有接地。

A : 你是指外觀看起來是正常的三孔插座，但是並沒有接上地線？

B : 對呀，這就會有觸電的危險。

