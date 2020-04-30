EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Do you mean there was water ingress inside the building through the wall?

B : They used an infrared thermal imager and detected several ingress points in the wall, showing up as a “low temperature” deep blue-color on the screen.

A : Aren’t those the same instruments that measure our temperature every day as we enter the office?

B : Yep. It’s the same technology.

A : 你是說，有水從牆壁外面滲進來嗎？

B : 驗屋團隊有紅外線熱像儀，螢幕上顯示窗戶旁邊出現好幾條深藍色的痕跡，表示溫度較低，也就是水從外牆滲入牆壁了。

A : 就是那個每天進辦公室前，用來測量我們體溫的儀器嗎？

B : 對，應該是同樣原理的科技產品。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: