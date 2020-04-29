A : Can you give me an example?
B : The first thing the punch list inspectors did was to fix a hose pipe onto the outside wall from the rear balcony and spray water directly onto the window for one hour.
A : Was that to simulate heavy rain or a typhoon and check the window seals?
B : You got it. The window had no leaks, but the adjacent wall had a problem.
A : 那你說個例子給我聽聽看吧。
B : 驗屋專員做的第一件事，就從後陽台拉一根水管固定在外牆，對著窗戶噴水，噴了一個小時。
A : 這個模仿下大雨或刮颱風窗戶會不會漏水嗎？
B : 沒錯，窗戶本身沒有漏水，但是旁邊的牆壁就出問題了。
Pink is the new black again. In response to media reports of parents complaining that their sons were unwilling to wear pink masks to school, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung and top health authorities all wore pink masks at a regular news conference last week to show support for schoolboys who were mocked for wearing “girly” colored masks. Chen said masks in all colors are the same, and pink masks look just fine, adding that his favorite cartoon character, the Pink Panther, is pink. His remarks have caused a “pink fever” in Taiwan, as officials and celebrities including President
In support of medical workers around the world in the COVID-19 outbreak, the WHO and Global Citizen launched a benefit special, titled “One World: Together at Home,” on Saturday. Hosted by three late-night stars, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the special, featuring over 100 entertainers and celebrities, was the biggest event so far to salute frontline workers worldwide. According to Reuters, after Lady Gaga announced the event two weeks ago, it expanded to include some of the biggest names in showbiz, such as Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah
There was a dramatic melting of Greenland’s ice sheet in the summer last year, researchers have confirmed, in a study that reveals the loss was largely down to a persistent zone of high pressure over the region. The ice sheet melted at a near record rate last year, and much faster than the average of previous decades. Figures have suggested that in July alone surface ice declined by 197 gigatonnes — equivalent to about 80 million Olympic swimming pools. Now experts have examined the level of melting in more detail, revealing what drove it. Crucially, the team notes, the high pressure conditions
A : Does your lovebird peck himself in a specific area? B : Yes. It’s baffling. If it is a psychological problem, surely he would bite itself all over. Both times it has been the top of one of his wings. A : Actually, my shiba has the same problem. She always bites at fur on one of her legs. A : 你那隻小鸚啄的是固定同一個地方的羽毛嗎？ B : 對，這就是我百思不得其解的地方。如果是心理問題，它當然也會啄身上的其它地方吧？不過這兩次都是同一邊翅膀的上側。 A : 其實，我養的柴犬也有類似的問題耶！它每次都會固定咬同一隻腿上的毛。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: