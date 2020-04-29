EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Can you give me an example?

B : The first thing the punch list inspectors did was to fix a hose pipe onto the outside wall from the rear balcony and spray water directly onto the window for one hour.

A : Was that to simulate heavy rain or a typhoon and check the window seals?

B : You got it. The window had no leaks, but the adjacent wall had a problem.

A : 那你說個例子給我聽聽看吧。

B : 驗屋專員做的第一件事，就從後陽台拉一根水管固定在外牆，對著窗戶噴水，噴了一個小時。

A : 這個模仿下大雨或刮颱風窗戶會不會漏水嗎？

B : 沒錯，窗戶本身沒有漏水，但是旁邊的牆壁就出問題了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: