A: I’ve no experience of buying a house. I imagine the most important thing is to look out for water leaks?

B: Then there is shoddy work: if you tap against a floor tile or wall and there’s a hollow sound, you have a problem.

A: This sounds easy enough. Why hire professional inspectors?

B: They use specialist instruments that can detect defects the naked eye cannot see.

A: 雖然我沒有買房子的經驗，不過我想，買新屋最重要的是注意漏水問題吧？

B: 沒錯，另一個問題則是施工不良︰如果地磚或牆壁敲下去的聲音聽起來空空的，那就是有問題。

A: 聽起來很簡單，為什麼要特地花錢請專業驗屋人員啊？

B: 他們用的儀器真的超專業，很多缺失根本不是肉眼能看出來的。

