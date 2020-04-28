A: I’ve no experience of buying a house. I imagine the most important thing is to look out for water leaks?
B: Then there is shoddy work: if you tap against a floor tile or wall and there’s a hollow sound, you have a problem.
A: This sounds easy enough. Why hire professional inspectors?
B: They use specialist instruments that can detect defects the naked eye cannot see.
A: 雖然我沒有買房子的經驗，不過我想，買新屋最重要的是注意漏水問題吧？
B: 沒錯，另一個問題則是施工不良︰如果地磚或牆壁敲下去的聲音聽起來空空的，那就是有問題。
A: 聽起來很簡單，為什麼要特地花錢請專業驗屋人員啊？
B: 他們用的儀器真的超專業，很多缺失根本不是肉眼能看出來的。
Pink is the new black again. In response to media reports of parents complaining that their sons were unwilling to wear pink masks to school, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung and top health authorities all wore pink masks at a regular news conference last week to show support for schoolboys who were mocked for wearing “girly” colored masks. Chen said masks in all colors are the same, and pink masks look just fine, adding that his favorite cartoon character, the Pink Panther, is pink. His remarks have caused a “pink fever” in Taiwan, as officials and celebrities including President
Humans grow two sets of teeth, during childhood. Elephants, on the other hand, while fellow members of the mammal species, grow as many as six sets of molars throughout their lives. Elephants have a rather unique way of growing teeth: according to Taipei Zoo, an elephant has six sets of molars on each side of their upper and lower palates, which grow one after the other. The first set of molars gradually become worn out due to various factors, age and diet among them. Once a new molar begins to grow, it gradually pushes the old molar forward until it
In support of medical workers around the world in the COVID-19 outbreak, the WHO and Global Citizen launched a benefit special, titled “One World: Together at Home,” on Saturday. Hosted by three late-night stars, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the special, featuring over 100 entertainers and celebrities, was the biggest event so far to salute frontline workers worldwide. According to Reuters, after Lady Gaga announced the event two weeks ago, it expanded to include some of the biggest names in showbiz, such as Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah
A : Maybe your lovebird feels the environment isn’t clean? B : Actually, it happened once before six months ago. I replaced the cage and cleaned the new one out every day. It seemed to work and it stopped for a while. A : Is it more serious this time? B : Yep. The vet even fixed a protective collar to stop him biting the wound. A : 會不會是你的鸚鵡覺得環境不乾淨呢？ B : 其實，半年前就發生過一次，但我幫它們換了新的鳥籠，每天都有打掃，似乎蠻有效的，後來鸚鵡也就復原了。 A : 這次比較嚴重嗎？ B : 對啊，獸醫甚至幫它做了一個頸圈，阻止它咬傷口。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: