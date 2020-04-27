EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: What did you get up to at the weekend?

B: My friend has purchased a condominium in a new high-rise apartment complex. Construction just finished, so we went to do the punch list inspection.

A: Sounds technical. Were you both able to handle it?

B: We have no industry experience, so my friend hired professional inspectors. I had no idea there were so many things to look out for.

A: 你週末有去哪裡玩嗎？

B: 我朋友去年在一棟新大樓買了一戶小公寓，最近完工了，所以我陪他去驗屋。

A: 驗屋聽起來很專業，你們兩個人真的沒問題嗎？

B: 我們兩個都是門外漢，不過我朋友請了專業驗屋公司，才知道原來新房子有那麼多眉眉角角要注意。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: