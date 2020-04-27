A: What did you get up to at the weekend?
B: My friend has purchased a condominium in a new high-rise apartment complex. Construction just finished, so we went to do the punch list inspection.
A: Sounds technical. Were you both able to handle it?
B: We have no industry experience, so my friend hired professional inspectors. I had no idea there were so many things to look out for.
A: 你週末有去哪裡玩嗎？
B: 我朋友去年在一棟新大樓買了一戶小公寓，最近完工了，所以我陪他去驗屋。
A: 驗屋聽起來很專業，你們兩個人真的沒問題嗎？
B: 我們兩個都是門外漢，不過我朋友請了專業驗屋公司，才知道原來新房子有那麼多眉眉角角要注意。
The coronavirus pandemic has torn the veil off a long-obscured and frightening reality: Our economies are unconscionably fragile, propped up by low-wage jobs, and our health systems are tissue-thin. As companies go bankrupt and workers are laid off by the millions, it seems likely that most major economic and cultural institutions will suffer the shock of transition, if not extinction. These include the media, which have a key role to play in shaping how we think of and act upon this new world. Clearly, many periodicals will not survive the loss of revenue from sales and advertising. For better and worse, the
Pink is the new black again. In response to media reports of parents complaining that their sons were unwilling to wear pink masks to school, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung and top health authorities all wore pink masks at a regular news conference last week to show support for schoolboys who were mocked for wearing “girly” colored masks. Chen said masks in all colors are the same, and pink masks look just fine, adding that his favorite cartoon character, the Pink Panther, is pink. His remarks have caused a “pink fever” in Taiwan, as officials and celebrities including President
A: I did some online research. It seems feather-plucking, sometimes called feather-picking, has many different causes. B: Yep, it is commonly caused by environmental factors, such as cramped surroundings, boredom or separation anxiety. A: Can you discount any of these? B: Perhaps. He has a big cage and another lovebird to keep him company. A: 我稍微上網找了一下資料，鸚鵡拔羽症似乎有許多不同病因。 B: 是啊，常見的原因之一來自環境因素的誘發，例如鳥兒住的空間太狹小、生活很無趣，或是分離焦慮。 A: 你能排除這些因素嗎？ B: 也許可以，因為它的籠子其實還滿大的，也有另一隻小鸚作伴。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Humans grow two sets of teeth, during childhood. Elephants, on the other hand, while fellow members of the mammal species, grow as many as six sets of molars throughout their lives. Elephants have a rather unique way of growing teeth: according to Taipei Zoo, an elephant has six sets of molars on each side of their upper and lower palates, which grow one after the other. The first set of molars gradually become worn out due to various factors, age and diet among them. Once a new molar begins to grow, it gradually pushes the old molar forward until it