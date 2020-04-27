Government clarification: masks should be worn with color side facing outward 染病時口罩要反戴？國健署澄清︰有顏色朝外

An idea circulating online says that whether surgical masks should be worn with the color side facing inward or outwards depends on whether the wearer is sick. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) of the Ministry of Health and Welfare has issued a clarification on this, saying that the surgical masks that members of the public generally wear are grade 1 surgical equipment, and that in use it is important to take note of which is the front side, and which the reverse side, of the mask. In general, the correct way to wear the mask is for the color side (commonly a green color) facing outward, with the blank side facing inward. The HPA recommends that the public follows the indications displayed on the product, or consult the product instructions/outside packaging information on the licensing data sheets on the Food and Drug Administration Web site.

The HPA says that surgical masks, depending on their intended usage and design, are divided according to whether they are surgical masks for use during surgical procedures (grade 2 medical equipment) and “others” (grade 1 surgical equipment), and are mostly intended to prevent airborne droplets from coming into contact with the mouth or nose and to obstruct the transmission between patients and medical personnel of microorganisms, body fluids and particulate matter, and infection between them. The ones mostly used by the general public are in the “others” category, and consist of three layers, the external layer being the color, non-woven material treated to make it waterproof and able to prevent transmission of airborne particles; a middle electrostatic filter layer to filter out germs; and an inner layer consisting of absorbent material, which can soak up the wearer’s spittle.

According to the HPA, if the mask is worn the wrong way around, the absorbent layer will be facing outward, and could absorb germ-laden airborne particles from outside, while the inward-facing waterproof layer will not be able to absorb the spittle and condensation from the wearer’s mouth, causing the wearer to feel uncomfortable as the mask moistens.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continues, even the Mickey Mouse statue at Hualien County’s popular tourist spot Meilun Mountain Park is wearing a mask. 武漢肺炎疫情延燒，花蓮縣知名地標美崙山的米老鼠也悄悄戴上了口罩宣導防疫。 Photo: Wang Chin-yi, Liberty Times 照片： 自由時報資者王錦義

Lai Chane-yu, an associate professor in the Department of Occupational Safety and Health at Chung Shan Medical University, says that when wearing surgical masks the waterproof color side should be facing outward, as the waterproof layer is designed to prevent blood and body fluids and other potentially infectious particles spattered on the layer from permeating through the mask, while the middle layer consisting of unwoven material is there to filter out suspended micro-particles, and the innermost layer is the layer in contact with the face and supports the structure of the whole mask. Generally speaking, the mask should have passed ISO biocompatibility tests. As a result, if the mask is worn the wrong way around, the waterproof layer will be in contact with the skin, which will lead to discomfort, and its ability to filter out unwanted particles will be compromised.

網上盛傳有病、沒病的人，戴醫療口罩顏色朝內或朝外會有所不同。衛福部國民健康署澄清表示，民眾常用的醫療級口罩屬第一等級醫療器材，使用上應注意口罩的正反面，一般有色面（或常見的綠色面）朝外，白色面朝內，才是正確的配戴方式。國健署建議民眾應以產品標示的使用方法配戴，或至食品藥物管理署網站之許可證資料庫查詢產品「仿單/外盒」資訊。

國健署表示，醫用口罩依照不同功能與設計，分為執行手術穿戴的外科醫用口罩（屬第二等級醫療器材）及其他醫用口罩（屬第一等級醫療器材），主要是用來阻擋飛沫接觸口鼻，防止病患與醫護人員之間微生物、體液及粒狀物質的傳遞與感染。民眾一般常用的是「其他醫用口罩」，口罩結構共分為三層，外層是有顏色的不織布，經防潑水處理，可預防飛沫傳染，中間層是靜電過濾層，具有過濾細菌的效果，內層則採用吸水材質，可吸收配戴者所產生的口沫。

國健署強調，若是反過來穿戴口罩，則因吸水層朝外，可能吸附外在的含菌飛沫，而防水層朝內也會因口沫、水氣無法吸附，使穿戴口罩者感到潮濕而不舒服。

中山醫學大學職業安全衛生系副教授賴全裕表示，佩戴外科手術口罩應將有顏色面的防潑水層朝外，防潑水層是設計用來防止血液、體液及其他潛在性感染物質因潑濺而穿透，中間層是不織布層，用來過濾懸浮微粒，最內層是臉部親合層及支持整個口罩的結構，整體需通過ISO生物相容性檢測。因此若反著戴，防潑水層接觸皮膚，容易造成皮膚不舒適，且不會增加過濾效果。

