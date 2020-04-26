EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: After my shiba was fitted with the collar, she got depressed. At the time I was really worried.

B: My lovebird’s the same. The cloth bib is really heavy for it, so for the time being he can’t fly. He can only walk on the ground.

A: Pets get affected by things easily. It’s good you took him to the vet. Keep the wound clean and keep him company. Be patient, he will get better soon.

A: 我的柴犬戴上那個脖套以後變得好憂鬱，那段時間我也很擔心。

B: 我的小鸚也是，它穿的是布製的圍兜。跟它的體重比起來，圍兜真的很重，它現在暫時不能飛，只能在地上走動。

A: 寵物真的很脆弱，幸好你有帶它去看獸醫。注意傷口清潔、好好陪它，有耐心一點，一定很快會好起來的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: