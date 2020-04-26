A: After my shiba was fitted with the collar, she got depressed. At the time I was really worried.
B: My lovebird’s the same. The cloth bib is really heavy for it, so for the time being he can’t fly. He can only walk on the ground.
A: Pets get affected by things easily. It’s good you took him to the vet. Keep the wound clean and keep him company. Be patient, he will get better soon.
A: 我的柴犬戴上那個脖套以後變得好憂鬱，那段時間我也很擔心。
B: 我的小鸚也是，它穿的是布製的圍兜。跟它的體重比起來，圍兜真的很重，它現在暫時不能飛，只能在地上走動。
A: 寵物真的很脆弱，幸好你有帶它去看獸醫。注意傷口清潔、好好陪它，有耐心一點，一定很快會好起來的。
Lung cancer has long been the biggest killer of the 10 deadliest cancers in Taiwan and, compared with other cancers, lung cancer cells are especially likely to migrate to the brain. One woman of over 80 years old was confirmed as having lung adenocarcinoma that spread into the brain, but fortunately targeted therapy proved effective and, after receiving medication managed to maintain a good quality of life, without needing to receive chemotherapy even two years into the treatment. According to Hsieh Yao-yu, a doctor in the Hematology and Oncology Department of Shuangho Hospital, the woman developed lung adenocarcinoma, which then
The coronavirus pandemic has torn the veil off a long-obscured and frightening reality: Our economies are unconscionably fragile, propped up by low-wage jobs, and our health systems are tissue-thin. As companies go bankrupt and workers are laid off by the millions, it seems likely that most major economic and cultural institutions will suffer the shock of transition, if not extinction. These include the media, which have a key role to play in shaping how we think of and act upon this new world. Clearly, many periodicals will not survive the loss of revenue from sales and advertising. For better and worse, the
A: I did some online research. It seems feather-plucking, sometimes called feather-picking, has many different causes. B: Yep, it is commonly caused by environmental factors, such as cramped surroundings, boredom or separation anxiety. A: Can you discount any of these? B: Perhaps. He has a big cage and another lovebird to keep him company. A: 我稍微上網找了一下資料，鸚鵡拔羽症似乎有許多不同病因。 B: 是啊，常見的原因之一來自環境因素的誘發，例如鳥兒住的空間太狹小、生活很無趣，或是分離焦慮。 A: 你能排除這些因素嗎？ B: 也許可以，因為它的籠子其實還滿大的，也有另一隻小鸚作伴。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Pink is the new black again. In response to media reports of parents complaining that their sons were unwilling to wear pink masks to school, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung and top health authorities all wore pink masks at a regular news conference last week to show support for schoolboys who were mocked for wearing “girly” colored masks. Chen said masks in all colors are the same, and pink masks look just fine, adding that his favorite cartoon character, the Pink Panther, is pink. His remarks have caused a “pink fever” in Taiwan, as officials and celebrities including President