Scientists confirm dramatic melting of Greenland ice sheet 科學家證實 格陵蘭冰層大量融化

There was a dramatic melting of Greenland’s ice sheet in the summer last year, researchers have confirmed, in a study that reveals the loss was largely down to a persistent zone of high pressure over the region.

The ice sheet melted at a near record rate last year, and much faster than the average of previous decades. Figures have suggested that in July alone surface ice declined by 197 gigatonnes — equivalent to about 80 million Olympic swimming pools.

Now experts have examined the level of melting in more detail, revealing what drove it. Crucially, the team notes, the high pressure conditions lasted for 63 of the 92 summer days last year, compared with an average of just 28 days between 1981 and 2010. A similar situation was seen in 2012, a record bad year for melting of the ice sheet.

NYU student researchers sit on top of a rock overlooking the Helheim glacier in Greenland on Aug. 16 last year. 來自紐約大學的研究學生坐在石頭上，眺望著格陵蘭的黑爾海姆冰河，攝於去年八月十六日。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

The team says the climate models of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have not taken into account such unusual conditions. If such high pressure zones become a regular annual feature, future melting could be twice as high as currently predicted, a result that could have serious consequences for sea level rise.

“This melt event is a good alarm signal that we urgently need to change our way of living to hold [back] global warming because it is likely that the IPCC projections could be too optimistic for [the] Arctic,” said Xavier Fettweis, co-author of the research from the University of Liege, adding that the atmospheric conditions were unlikely to be down to natural climatic variability and could be driven by global heating.

Writing in the journal the Cryosphere, Fettweis and his co-author Marco Tedesco from the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University report how they used satellite data, climate models and global weather patterns to explore the melting of the surface of the ice sheet last year. Among their findings the team report that almost 96 percent of the ice sheet underwent melting at some time last year, compared with an average of just over 64 percent between 1981 and 2010.

Using models, the pair also found that about 560 gigatonnes of meltwater runoff was generated in the summer last year. The surface mass balance, the amount of ice the sheet gained from rain and snowfall minus the amount lost through meltwater run off and evaporation, was just 54 gigatonnes a year — about 320 gigatonnes a year lower than the average across the earlier decades, and the greatest such drop on record.

Further analysis showed the level and distribution of melting to be closely tied to a number of factors, including levels of snowfall and reflection of sunlight — known as albedo — as well as cloudiness and absorption of sunlight. All of these, they note, were influenced by the persistent high pressure zone over the ice sheet last summer.

Poul Christoffersen, a glaciologist at the Scott Polar Research Institute at the University of Cambridge, who was not involved in the study, welcomed the research, noting that only 2012 had a higher meltwater runoff in recent years. “Clearly, this shows that extreme melt events are becoming a lot more frequent,” he said, adding that the new study showed that persistent atmospheric high pressure was an important factor, resulting in clear skies and a lack of snowfall in the south and warm, moist air being brought to northern parts of the ice sheet. “In that sense, the extreme melt years can be seen as natural events exacerbated by climate change,” said Christoffersen.

Andy Shepherd from the University of Leeds said a fall in surface mass balance was concerning. “If that drops below zero, then the ice sheet is no longer viable because in every year it is losing more ice than it gains,” he said, adding that that was not even counting the loss of icebergs. “Even if the glaciers stopped flowing, which is not going to happen, it would mean that the ice sheet still can’t survive,” he said.

研究人員日前在論文中證實，去年夏天格陵蘭島的冰原曾經發生大規模的劇烈融化。研究指出，原因主要來自於持續籠罩在該地區上空的高氣壓。

去年，格陵蘭島冰原的融化速度幾乎創下紀錄，比起前幾十年的平均速度還要快上許多。數據顯示，表面冰層光是在七月就減少了一千九百七十億噸──相當於能夠裝滿約八千萬座奧運規格的游泳池。

專家們最近檢視了融化程度的更多細節，並揭露造成此現象的原因。該團隊表示，關鍵是高氣壓在去年九十二個夏日中整整持續了六十三天，遠超過一九八一到二○一○年間的平均日數二十八天。類似的情況也在二○一二年發生過，當年創下冰原融化的最糟紀錄。

研究團隊指出，聯合國「政府間氣候變遷問題小組」（IPCC）的氣候模式預測並未將這類不尋常的情況納入考量。如果像這樣的高氣壓帶成為每年常態性發生的現象，未來的融化程度可能比目前預測的還要高上兩倍，恐怕會造成海平面上升的嚴重後果。

這份研究來自比利時的列日大學，共同作者賽菲爾‧費特韋斯指出：「這起融化事件是充分的警訊，警告我們人類亟需改變生活方式來控制全球暖化，因為IPCC的預測很可能對北極太過樂觀。」他補充說，這種大氣情況不太可能肇因於自然的氣候變異性，反而可能是「全球熱化」所導致。

在這份刊登於期刊《冰凍圈》的研究中，費特韋斯和另一位共同作者──目前服務於美國哥倫比亞大學「拉蒙多哈堤地球觀測站」的馬可‧特德斯科──記述他們如何運用衛星資料、氣候模型和全球天氣模式，探討去年格陵蘭島冰原表面的融化現象。這組研究團隊發現，格陵蘭高達百分之九十六的冰原都曾在去年的某個時間點發生融化。相較之下，一九八一到二○一○年間冰原融化的平均僅略高於百分之六十四。

利用模式進行分析，這組學者還發現去年夏天竟然產生大約五千六百億噸的融冰水徑流。表面的質量平衡──也就是冰原從雨水和降雪獲得的冰量，減去融冰水流失和蒸發失去的冰量──只有一年五百四十億噸，比前幾十年間的年平均少了大約三千兩百噸，更是紀錄上最大跌幅。

研究團隊的進一步分析顯示，融冰程度和分布區域與幾項因素緊密相關，包括降雪量和太陽光反射──後者又稱為反照率──以及雲量和太陽光吸收等。他們指出，這些因素全都受到去年持續籠罩在冰原上空的高壓帶影響。

劍橋大學史考特極地研究中心的冰河學者保羅‧克里斯多弗森並未參與這份研究，但是他對其表示肯定，也提到近年來只有二○一二年的融冰水逕流超過去年。他說：「這很明顯地顯示極端融冰事件現在變得更加頻繁」，並補充說，這項新研究證明持續不斷的高氣壓是一項重要因素，導致南方天氣晴朗無雲、缺少降雪，而溫暖且溼潤的空氣則被帶到冰原的北部。克里斯多弗森指出：「從這個角度來看，融冰極端的年份可視為自然事件遭受氣候變遷影響，變得更為惡化的結果。」

英國里茲大學的教授安迪‧謝波德表示，冰原表面質量平衡下降的情形讓人憂心。他表示：「如果這個平衡的數值低於零，那麼冰原就無法繼續存在，因為每年都流失的冰量都比增加的多」。另外，謝波德也補充指出這還沒算入（冰河推擠產生）冰山，造成冰量減少，「就算冰河停止流動──事實上也不會發生──冰原還是沒有辦法存活。」

