EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: My shiba sheds her coat twice a year. This could make her restless, which may be why she keeps licking the new coat until she gets a skin rash.

B: As with many types of bird, lovebirds molt twice a year.

A: My shiba’s wound eventually became serious. The vet had to fit a collar.

B: Is that one of those things that looks a bit like the ruffs English monarchs wore in portrait paintings?

A : 我的柴犬一年會換毛兩次，這時候它可能會有點焦躁，不斷地去舔新長出來的毛，最後皮膚就紅腫長疹子了。

B : 小鸚跟許多鳥類一樣，也是一年換羽兩次耶。

A : 我那隻柴犬的傷口後來變得有點嚴重——獸醫只好幫它戴上頭套。

B : 你是說那種看起來像是油畫裡，英國君主們戴的環狀脖套嗎？

