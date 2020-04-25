A: My shiba sheds her coat twice a year. This could make her restless, which may be why she keeps licking the new coat until she gets a skin rash.
B: As with many types of bird, lovebirds molt twice a year.
A: My shiba’s wound eventually became serious. The vet had to fit a collar.
B: Is that one of those things that looks a bit like the ruffs English monarchs wore in portrait paintings?
A : 我的柴犬一年會換毛兩次，這時候它可能會有點焦躁，不斷地去舔新長出來的毛，最後皮膚就紅腫長疹子了。
B : 小鸚跟許多鳥類一樣，也是一年換羽兩次耶。
A : 我那隻柴犬的傷口後來變得有點嚴重——獸醫只好幫它戴上頭套。
B : 你是說那種看起來像是油畫裡，英國君主們戴的環狀脖套嗎？
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Lung cancer has long been the biggest killer of the 10 deadliest cancers in Taiwan and, compared with other cancers, lung cancer cells are especially likely to migrate to the brain. One woman of over 80 years old was confirmed as having lung adenocarcinoma that spread into the brain, but fortunately targeted therapy proved effective and, after receiving medication managed to maintain a good quality of life, without needing to receive chemotherapy even two years into the treatment. According to Hsieh Yao-yu, a doctor in the Hematology and Oncology Department of Shuangho Hospital, the woman developed lung adenocarcinoma, which then
Scientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks — Earth’s largest fish — with some guidance from the radioactive fallout spawned by Cold War-era atomic bomb testing. By measuring levels of carbon-14, a naturally occurring radioactive element that also is a by-product of nuclear explosions, the researchers determined that distinct bands present inside the shark’s cartilaginous vertebrae are formed annually, like a tree’s growth rings. It was already known that these bands existed and increased in number as a shark aged. But it was unclear whether new rings appeared yearly or every six months. The researchers compared carbon-14
The coronavirus pandemic has torn the veil off a long-obscured and frightening reality: Our economies are unconscionably fragile, propped up by low-wage jobs, and our health systems are tissue-thin. As companies go bankrupt and workers are laid off by the millions, it seems likely that most major economic and cultural institutions will suffer the shock of transition, if not extinction. These include the media, which have a key role to play in shaping how we think of and act upon this new world. Clearly, many periodicals will not survive the loss of revenue from sales and advertising. For better and worse, the
A: I wish I could have seen The Beatles perform live during the 1960s. B: Me too. Actually my dad saw them play live during the height of Beatlemania. At that time, it was fashionable for female fans to scream throughout the entire performance. A: That must have been really annoying. B: Yep, my father told me the screaming was so loud, you couldn’t hear the music at all. A : 我真希望可以在一九六○年代看到披頭四的現場表演。 B : 我也是。其實，我爸有在披頭四狂熱的高峰期看過他們現場。那時候女歌迷很流行整場演唱會都在尖叫。 A : 那一定很讓人受不了。 B : 是啊，我爸跟我說尖叫聲實在太大聲了，完全聽不到音樂。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: