Old media suddenly has the upper hand 亂世中，傳統媒體愈顯其優勢

The coronavirus pandemic has torn the veil off a long-obscured and frightening reality: Our economies are unconscionably fragile, propped up by low-wage jobs, and our health systems are tissue-thin. As companies go bankrupt and workers are laid off by the millions, it seems likely that most major economic and cultural institutions will suffer the shock of transition, if not extinction. These include the media, which have a key role to play in shaping how we think of and act upon this new world. Clearly, many periodicals will not survive the loss of revenue from sales and advertising. For better and worse, the