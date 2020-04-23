EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Does your lovebird peck himself in a specific area?

B : Yes. It’s baffling. If it is a psychological problem, surely he would bite itself all over. Both times it has been the top of one of his wings.

A : Actually, my shiba has the same problem. She always bites at fur on one of her legs.

A : 你那隻小鸚啄的是固定同一個地方的羽毛嗎？

B : 對，這就是我百思不得其解的地方。如果是心理問題，它當然也會啄身上的其它地方吧？不過這兩次都是同一邊翅膀的上側。

A : 其實，我養的柴犬也有類似的問題耶！它每次都會固定咬同一隻腿上的毛。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: