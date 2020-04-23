A : Does your lovebird peck himself in a specific area?
B : Yes. It’s baffling. If it is a psychological problem, surely he would bite itself all over. Both times it has been the top of one of his wings.
A : Actually, my shiba has the same problem. She always bites at fur on one of her legs.
A : 你那隻小鸚啄的是固定同一個地方的羽毛嗎？
B : 對，這就是我百思不得其解的地方。如果是心理問題，它當然也會啄身上的其它地方吧？不過這兩次都是同一邊翅膀的上側。
A : 其實，我養的柴犬也有類似的問題耶！它每次都會固定咬同一隻腿上的毛。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
In a tweet on April 5, legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand praised Taiwan for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. “Taiwan, despite being just 100 miles from mainland China with regular flights to and from Wuhan, has successfully staved off the worst of the coronavirus pandemic,” the superstar tweeted. She pointed out that Taiwan had only five deaths at the time, and that most schools and businesses remained open. Later that day, President Tsai Ing-wen retweeted Streisand’s post, saying that it is encouraging to have one of the world’s most distinctive voices speak up in support of Taiwan’s proactive approach
Scientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks — Earth’s largest fish — with some guidance from the radioactive fallout spawned by Cold War-era atomic bomb testing. By measuring levels of carbon-14, a naturally occurring radioactive element that also is a by-product of nuclear explosions, the researchers determined that distinct bands present inside the shark’s cartilaginous vertebrae are formed annually, like a tree’s growth rings. It was already known that these bands existed and increased in number as a shark aged. But it was unclear whether new rings appeared yearly or every six months. The researchers compared carbon-14
Lung cancer has long been the biggest killer of the 10 deadliest cancers in Taiwan and, compared with other cancers, lung cancer cells are especially likely to migrate to the brain. One woman of over 80 years old was confirmed as having lung adenocarcinoma that spread into the brain, but fortunately targeted therapy proved effective and, after receiving medication managed to maintain a good quality of life, without needing to receive chemotherapy even two years into the treatment. According to Hsieh Yao-yu, a doctor in the Hematology and Oncology Department of Shuangho Hospital, the woman developed lung adenocarcinoma, which then
從照片看新聞