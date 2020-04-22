A : Maybe your lovebird feels the environment isn’t clean?
B : Actually, it happened once before six months ago. I replaced the cage and cleaned the new one out every day. It seemed to work and it stopped for a while.
A : Is it more serious this time?
B : Yep. The vet even fixed a protective collar to stop him biting the wound.
A : 會不會是你的鸚鵡覺得環境不乾淨呢？
B : 其實，半年前就發生過一次，但我幫它們換了新的鳥籠，每天都有打掃，似乎蠻有效的，後來鸚鵡也就復原了。
A : 這次比較嚴重嗎？
B : 對啊，獸醫甚至幫它做了一個頸圈，阻止它咬傷口。
The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) was originally set to open its new season on Saturday last week at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium. Since the CPBL is the world’s first professional baseball league to open a new season this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the game, held behind closed doors, has attracted much global attention. Although the opening game between Rakuten Monkeys and CTBC Brothers was in the end postponed by heavy rain, the Monkeys caused a sensation by using robots and mannequins to replace fans. Since Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center has recommended suspending indoor gatherings of over 100
In a tweet on April 5, legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand praised Taiwan for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. “Taiwan, despite being just 100 miles from mainland China with regular flights to and from Wuhan, has successfully staved off the worst of the coronavirus pandemic,” the superstar tweeted. She pointed out that Taiwan had only five deaths at the time, and that most schools and businesses remained open. Later that day, President Tsai Ing-wen retweeted Streisand’s post, saying that it is encouraging to have one of the world’s most distinctive voices speak up in support of Taiwan’s proactive approach
Scientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks — Earth’s largest fish — with some guidance from the radioactive fallout spawned by Cold War-era atomic bomb testing. By measuring levels of carbon-14, a naturally occurring radioactive element that also is a by-product of nuclear explosions, the researchers determined that distinct bands present inside the shark’s cartilaginous vertebrae are formed annually, like a tree’s growth rings. It was already known that these bands existed and increased in number as a shark aged. But it was unclear whether new rings appeared yearly or every six months. The researchers compared carbon-14
