EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Maybe your lovebird feels the environment isn’t clean?

B : Actually, it happened once before six months ago. I replaced the cage and cleaned the new one out every day. It seemed to work and it stopped for a while.

A : Is it more serious this time?

B : Yep. The vet even fixed a protective collar to stop him biting the wound.

A : 會不會是你的鸚鵡覺得環境不乾淨呢？

B : 其實，半年前就發生過一次，但我幫它們換了新的鳥籠，每天都有打掃，似乎蠻有效的，後來鸚鵡也就復原了。

A : 這次比較嚴重嗎？

B : 對啊，獸醫甚至幫它做了一個頸圈，阻止它咬傷口。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: