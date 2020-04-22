Taipei Zoo keepers care for elephant with lopsided teeth 亞洲象「友愷」換牙不尋常 引發腸道消化問題

Humans grow two sets of teeth, during childhood. Elephants, on the other hand, while fellow members of the mammal species, grow as many as six sets of molars throughout their lives. Elephants have a rather unique way of growing teeth: according to Taipei Zoo, an elephant has six sets of molars on each side of their upper and lower palates, which grow one after the other. The first set of molars gradually become worn out due to various factors, age and diet among them. Once a new molar begins to grow, it gradually pushes the old molar forward until it is worn smooth and falls out. The new molar then takes over from the old one.

One of Taipei Zoo’s resident Asian elephants, named Youkai, grew its final set of molars two years ago. However, according to zoo keepers, Youkai encountered a unique problem: the old molars only fell out on one side of the elephant’s mouth. Additionally, the old molars were much larger than the new ones. This left Youkai with lopsided teeth, making it difficult to chew on food and causing problems for the elephant’s intestines and digestive system.

To help with Youkai’s teething problems, zoo keepers chopped up the elephant’s normal diet of Chinese fountain grass into a fine mince to facilitate eating and digestion. Fountain grass contains large strands of fiber, which elephants normally break down in their mouths and which helps their intestines and digestive system to absorb and break down the food. The wonky teeth impeded Youkai’s ability to masticate food properly. Fortunately, during the year and five months that Youkai was on the adjusted diet, body mass and bowel movements remained stable. The missing set of molars did come through in the end, ejecting the old set of ivories and finally bequeathing Youkai a symmetrical set.

One of Youkai’s old molars, with the chewing surface facing outwards. 亞洲象「友愷」脫落的臼齒（咬合面）。 Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

人的一生只會在幼年時期換一次牙齒，同樣身為哺乳類動物的大象，其臼齒的替換卻高達五次，換牙方式極其特殊，台北市立動物園表示，大象上、下顎及左、右方各長出六顆臼齒，是一顆顆依續現身，最先長出的一顆臼齒會隨著年齡、食物種類等因素而逐漸磨損，新長成的臼齒會把舊臼齒往前推進，直到舊臼齒磨光、脫落後，新臼齒完全接替前一顆臼齒。

動物園的亞洲象「友愷」，前年底面臨最後一次換牙。園方指出，友愷開始換牙時，出現特殊狀況「只有單邊臼齒掉落，而且掉落的牙齒比以往的大上許多」，這使得牠的臼齒左右變得不對稱，連帶影響到咀嚼，引發腸道消化等問題。

Asian elephants feed on fountain grass within the elephant enclosure at Taipei Zoo in an undated photograph. 一對亞洲象於台北市立動物園吃狼尾草，拍攝日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

為了照顧換牙時期的「友愷」，保育員將平時做為食物的狼尾草切碎成碎牧草，方便「友愷」採食。園方表示，狼尾草含有較長的纖維，大象透過咀嚼可將狼尾草的纖維切短，以利於腸道消化吸收，但僅單邊換牙的「友愷」咀嚼功能減弱，所幸經過長達一年五個月的食物調整，「友愷」體重與排便狀況都維持穩定，另一側對稱的臼齒也於近期換牙成功。

(自由時報記者蔡亞樺)