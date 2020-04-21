A: I did some online research. It seems feather-plucking, sometimes called feather-picking, has many different causes.
B: Yep, it is commonly caused by environmental factors, such as cramped surroundings, boredom or separation anxiety.
A: Can you discount any of these?
B: Perhaps. He has a big cage and another lovebird to keep him company.
A: 我稍微上網找了一下資料，鸚鵡拔羽症似乎有許多不同病因。
B: 是啊，常見的原因之一來自環境因素的誘發，例如鳥兒住的空間太狹小、生活很無趣，或是分離焦慮。
A: 你能排除這些因素嗎？
B: 也許可以，因為它的籠子其實還滿大的，也有另一隻小鸚作伴。
