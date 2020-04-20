EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Eh, how come you’re a bit late to work today?

B: I had to take my pet rosy-faced lovebird to the vet. He’s been pecking at his feathers a lot recently.

A: On my goodness. That sounds serious. What did the vet say?

B: The vet diagnosed it as “feather plucking.” It is a complex behavioral disorder; the cause is notoriously difficult to put your finger on.

A : 咦，你今天怎麼比較晚來上班？

B : 我得帶寵物去看獸醫，它是一隻桃面小鸚，最近一直在拔自己的羽毛。

A : 天啊，聽起來很嚴重，醫生有說什麼嗎？

B : 醫生診斷為「拔羽症」，是一種複雜的行為異常障礙，原因惡名昭彰地難以確定。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: