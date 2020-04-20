A: Eh, how come you’re a bit late to work today?
B: I had to take my pet rosy-faced lovebird to the vet. He’s been pecking at his feathers a lot recently.
A: On my goodness. That sounds serious. What did the vet say?
B: The vet diagnosed it as “feather plucking.” It is a complex behavioral disorder; the cause is notoriously difficult to put your finger on.
A : 咦，你今天怎麼比較晚來上班？
B : 我得帶寵物去看獸醫，它是一隻桃面小鸚，最近一直在拔自己的羽毛。
A : 天啊，聽起來很嚴重，醫生有說什麼嗎？
B : 醫生診斷為「拔羽症」，是一種複雜的行為異常障礙，原因惡名昭彰地難以確定。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Apple and Google on Friday unveiled a rare partnership to add technology to their smartphone platforms that will alert users if they have come into contact with a person with COVID-19. Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android — the operating systems used in iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, among others — are used by about 3 billion people around the globe. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, some democracies around the world have used technology to avoid having to impose draconian mass quarantines that were common earlier this year in China. That’s reassuring — and it’s also worrying, because the
The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) was originally set to open its new season on Saturday last week at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium. Since the CPBL is the world’s first professional baseball league to open a new season this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the game, held behind closed doors, has attracted much global attention. Although the opening game between Rakuten Monkeys and CTBC Brothers was in the end postponed by heavy rain, the Monkeys caused a sensation by using robots and mannequins to replace fans. Since Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center has recommended suspending indoor gatherings of over 100
Jiaosi Township Office recently held a news conference to announce it will implement a new eco-friendly, resource recycling initiative, dubbed “Use it again.” The program will take the public’s recycled glass bottles and turn them into stylish and creative fairy light lamps, to give discarded bottles a new lease of life. Jiaosi Township Mayor Chang Yung-te says they will either be given as presents to guests, or sold for between NT$400 to NT$500 per “bottle lamp” which will be used to top-up the township’s reserve fund. However, Lin Ching-piao, an inventor based in nearby Toucheng Township, claims the office has stolen
In a tweet on April 5, legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand praised Taiwan for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. “Taiwan, despite being just 100 miles from mainland China with regular flights to and from Wuhan, has successfully staved off the worst of the coronavirus pandemic,” the superstar tweeted. She pointed out that Taiwan had only five deaths at the time, and that most schools and businesses remained open. Later that day, President Tsai Ing-wen retweeted Streisand’s post, saying that it is encouraging to have one of the world’s most distinctive voices speak up in support of Taiwan’s proactive approach