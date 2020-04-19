EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I wish I could have seen The Beatles perform live during the 1960s.

B: Me too. Actually my dad saw them play live during the height of Beatlemania. At that time, it was fashionable for female fans to scream throughout the entire performance.

A: That must have been really annoying.

B: Yep, my father told me the screaming was so loud, you couldn’t hear the music at all.

A : 我真希望可以在一九六○年代看到披頭四的現場表演。

B : 我也是。其實，我爸有在披頭四狂熱的高峰期看過他們現場。那時候女歌迷很流行整場演唱會都在尖叫。

A : 那一定很讓人受不了。

B : 是啊，我爸跟我說尖叫聲實在太大聲了，完全聽不到音樂。

