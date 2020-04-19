A: I wish I could have seen The Beatles perform live during the 1960s.
B: Me too. Actually my dad saw them play live during the height of Beatlemania. At that time, it was fashionable for female fans to scream throughout the entire performance.
A: That must have been really annoying.
B: Yep, my father told me the screaming was so loud, you couldn’t hear the music at all.
A : 我真希望可以在一九六○年代看到披頭四的現場表演。
B : 我也是。其實，我爸有在披頭四狂熱的高峰期看過他們現場。那時候女歌迷很流行整場演唱會都在尖叫。
A : 那一定很讓人受不了。
B : 是啊，我爸跟我說尖叫聲實在太大聲了，完全聽不到音樂。
Apple and Google on Friday unveiled a rare partnership to add technology to their smartphone platforms that will alert users if they have come into contact with a person with COVID-19. Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android — the operating systems used in iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, among others — are used by about 3 billion people around the globe. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, some democracies around the world have used technology to avoid having to impose draconian mass quarantines that were common earlier this year in China. That’s reassuring — and it’s also worrying, because the
With the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continuing to spread, it has now been announced that the Linyuan traditional Dragon Boat competition will also be called off. According to Chen Hsing-fa, head of Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District, the Dragon Boat competition usually takes place over three days, with at least 5,000 people flooding into the area each day. This year, in order to avoid large groups outdoors, not only the Dragon Boat race itself but also the attending zongzi-making competition, have been canceled. The Linyuan Dragon Boat race was originally held back in the time when Kaohsiung County still existed, in Jhongyun Fishing
The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) was originally set to open its new season on Saturday last week at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium. Since the CPBL is the world’s first professional baseball league to open a new season this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the game, held behind closed doors, has attracted much global attention. Although the opening game between Rakuten Monkeys and CTBC Brothers was in the end postponed by heavy rain, the Monkeys caused a sensation by using robots and mannequins to replace fans. Since Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center has recommended suspending indoor gatherings of over 100
Jiaosi Township Office recently held a news conference to announce it will implement a new eco-friendly, resource recycling initiative, dubbed “Use it again.” The program will take the public’s recycled glass bottles and turn them into stylish and creative fairy light lamps, to give discarded bottles a new lease of life. Jiaosi Township Mayor Chang Yung-te says they will either be given as presents to guests, or sold for between NT$400 to NT$500 per “bottle lamp” which will be used to top-up the township’s reserve fund. However, Lin Ching-piao, an inventor based in nearby Toucheng Township, claims the office has stolen