A : I really like The Beatles’ first album, Please Please Me. It feels like listening to a live performance of the band.

B : Ah, that’s because the “Fifth Beatle,” producer George Martin, recorded the album really fast. It was finished in a single day and the tracks were basically the band’s live set that they had honed in Hamburg.

A : Wow, that would never happen these days: Most bands take several weeks just to record a single track.

A : 我真的很喜歡披頭四的第一張專輯《請取悅我》，感覺像是在聽樂團的現場演出。

B : 啊，那是因為「第五位披頭四」，也就是製作人喬治馬丁，很快就錄完這張專輯。一天之內錄音就完成了，曲目基本上就是他們在漢堡駐唱時磨練出來的作品。

A : 哇，現在不可能有這種事了︰大多數樂團都要花上好幾星期，還只能錄完一首歌。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: