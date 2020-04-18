A : I really like The Beatles’ first album, Please Please Me. It feels like listening to a live performance of the band.
B : Ah, that’s because the “Fifth Beatle,” producer George Martin, recorded the album really fast. It was finished in a single day and the tracks were basically the band’s live set that they had honed in Hamburg.
A : Wow, that would never happen these days: Most bands take several weeks just to record a single track.
A : 我真的很喜歡披頭四的第一張專輯《請取悅我》，感覺像是在聽樂團的現場演出。
B : 啊，那是因為「第五位披頭四」，也就是製作人喬治馬丁，很快就錄完這張專輯。一天之內錄音就完成了，曲目基本上就是他們在漢堡駐唱時磨練出來的作品。
A : 哇，現在不可能有這種事了︰大多數樂團都要花上好幾星期，還只能錄完一首歌。
Scientists have detected a mid-size black hole — considered the “missing link” in the understanding of these celestial brutes — eviscerating an unfortunate star that strayed too close. Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope and two X-ray observatories, the researchers determined that this black hole is more than 50,000 times the mass of our sun and located 740 million light years from Earth in a dwarf galaxy, one containing far fewer stars than our Milky Way. Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects possessing gravitational pulls so powerful that not even light can escape. This is one of the few
Apple and Google on Friday unveiled a rare partnership to add technology to their smartphone platforms that will alert users if they have come into contact with a person with COVID-19. Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android — the operating systems used in iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, among others — are used by about 3 billion people around the globe. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, some democracies around the world have used technology to avoid having to impose draconian mass quarantines that were common earlier this year in China. That’s reassuring — and it’s also worrying, because the
With the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continuing to spread, it has now been announced that the Linyuan traditional Dragon Boat competition will also be called off. According to Chen Hsing-fa, head of Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District, the Dragon Boat competition usually takes place over three days, with at least 5,000 people flooding into the area each day. This year, in order to avoid large groups outdoors, not only the Dragon Boat race itself but also the attending zongzi-making competition, have been canceled. The Linyuan Dragon Boat race was originally held back in the time when Kaohsiung County still existed, in Jhongyun Fishing
A: Qingming Festival would later become known as Tomb Sweeping Day. B: Why was that? A: Fifty years ago, it was decided the official tomb sweeping day would fall on Qingming, which was generally April 5. That’s why there’s such a mad rush on one day. B: It makes more sense to spread it out over a longer period, even when we aren’t dealing with a pandemic. A : 清明節後來又被稱為民族掃墓節。 B : 為什麼呢？ A : 五十年前，政府決定把官方的掃墓節訂於清明節，通常也就是四月五日。這也是為什麼大家趕著在那天掃墓。 B : 就算我們不用面對大規模疫情，把日期錯開還是比較有道理。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: