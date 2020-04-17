EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: By 1962, The Beatles were growing in popularity and appointed Brian Epstein as their manager. To get a UK record deal, Epstein arranged an audition with Decca Records.

A: How did it go?

B: The record company rejected the band. They said: “Guitar groups are on the way out, Mr Epstein.” Eventually, The Beatles signed to Parlophone.

A: The executives at Decca Records must have kicked themselves later on.

B : 到了一九六二年，披頭四人氣越來越旺，並任用布萊恩愛普斯坦為經紀人。為了獲得英國的唱片合約，愛普斯坦安排了一場迪卡唱片的面試。

A : 結果如何呀？

B : 唱片公司拒絕簽下披頭四。公司當時說：「愛普斯坦先生，彈吉他的團體已經不流行了。」最後，披頭四跟Parlophone簽約。

A : 迪卡唱片的主管後來一定很扼腕。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: