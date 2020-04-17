B: By 1962, The Beatles were growing in popularity and appointed Brian Epstein as their manager. To get a UK record deal, Epstein arranged an audition with Decca Records.
A: How did it go?
B: The record company rejected the band. They said: “Guitar groups are on the way out, Mr Epstein.” Eventually, The Beatles signed to Parlophone.
A: The executives at Decca Records must have kicked themselves later on.
B : 到了一九六二年，披頭四人氣越來越旺，並任用布萊恩愛普斯坦為經紀人。為了獲得英國的唱片合約，愛普斯坦安排了一場迪卡唱片的面試。
A : 結果如何呀？
B : 唱片公司拒絕簽下披頭四。公司當時說：「愛普斯坦先生，彈吉他的團體已經不流行了。」最後，披頭四跟Parlophone簽約。
A : 迪卡唱片的主管後來一定很扼腕。
Scientists have detected a mid-size black hole — considered the “missing link” in the understanding of these celestial brutes — eviscerating an unfortunate star that strayed too close. Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope and two X-ray observatories, the researchers determined that this black hole is more than 50,000 times the mass of our sun and located 740 million light years from Earth in a dwarf galaxy, one containing far fewer stars than our Milky Way. Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects possessing gravitational pulls so powerful that not even light can escape. This is one of the few
Apple and Google on Friday unveiled a rare partnership to add technology to their smartphone platforms that will alert users if they have come into contact with a person with COVID-19. Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android — the operating systems used in iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, among others — are used by about 3 billion people around the globe. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, some democracies around the world have used technology to avoid having to impose draconian mass quarantines that were common earlier this year in China. That’s reassuring — and it’s also worrying, because the
With the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continuing to spread, it has now been announced that the Linyuan traditional Dragon Boat competition will also be called off. According to Chen Hsing-fa, head of Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District, the Dragon Boat competition usually takes place over three days, with at least 5,000 people flooding into the area each day. This year, in order to avoid large groups outdoors, not only the Dragon Boat race itself but also the attending zongzi-making competition, have been canceled. The Linyuan Dragon Boat race was originally held back in the time when Kaohsiung County still existed, in Jhongyun Fishing
A : A long time ago, fire was forbidden on the Cold Food Festival: people would go for hikes and sweep the tombs. As the festival and Qingming were separated by only one day, the two customs merged together. B : As well as the fresh spring rolls, the markets would sell traditional “red rice cakes” and herbal rice cakes. They are cold foods, too. A : You only remember things about food! A : 古時候寒食節不能生火，所以主要的活動是踏青跟掃墓，可是因為寒食跟清明往往只隔一天，所以習俗就混在一起了。 B : 除了潤餅以外，這幾天市場上還會賣「紅龜粿」和「草仔粿」，也算是冷食的一種吧。 A : 沒錯，但你的記憶都是跟吃的有關耶！ English 英文: Chinese 中文: