EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : When did the band change its name from The Quarrymen to The Beatles?

B: They went through several name changes, including the Beatals, Silver Beatles — and then in August 1960, the name was shortened to The Beatles.

A : You really are a Beatles nerd.

A : 那樂團是什麼時候把團名從採石工人改成披頭四的啊？

B: 他們的團名更改過好幾次，包括「the Beatals」、「銀色金龜」──然後到了一九六○年八月，團名縮短成現在的「The Beatles」。

A : 你真的是披頭四狂粉耶。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: