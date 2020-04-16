A : When did the band change its name from The Quarrymen to The Beatles?
B: They went through several name changes, including the Beatals, Silver Beatles — and then in August 1960, the name was shortened to The Beatles.
A : You really are a Beatles nerd.
A : 那樂團是什麼時候把團名從採石工人改成披頭四的啊？
B: 他們的團名更改過好幾次，包括「the Beatals」、「銀色金龜」──然後到了一九六○年八月，團名縮短成現在的「The Beatles」。
A : 你真的是披頭四狂粉耶。
Live benefit broadcast, “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” featuring various artists performing from home, raised nearly US$8 million (about NT$242 million) for two charities on March 29. The concert, jointly broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, urged listeners to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation that are in economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The show — hosted by singer Elton John from his kitchen — featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw. According to Reuters, all the stars performed by way of smartphones, home cameras
A: Apparently, sweeping tombs on Qingming is related to the Cold Food Festival. B: I remember that the Cold Food Festival is one day before Qingming. We would wrap fresh spring rolls. That’s why I remember. A: The Cold Food Festival is linked to an ancient custom about firewood. People would cook over an open flame, and would use different kinds of firewood according to the seasons, in line with seasonal changes in the weather. A : 清明節掃墓的由來，顯然跟寒食節有關。 B : 我記得寒食節是清明前一天，我們家那天會包潤餅，所以我記得。 A : 寒食節跟古代換火的習俗有關。古時候是生火煮飯，一年四季會使用不同的木材，來符合新季節的天氣變化。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Scientists have detected a mid-size black hole — considered the “missing link” in the understanding of these celestial brutes — eviscerating an unfortunate star that strayed too close. Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope and two X-ray observatories, the researchers determined that this black hole is more than 50,000 times the mass of our sun and located 740 million light years from Earth in a dwarf galaxy, one containing far fewer stars than our Milky Way. Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects possessing gravitational pulls so powerful that not even light can escape. This is one of the few
Apple and Google on Friday unveiled a rare partnership to add technology to their smartphone platforms that will alert users if they have come into contact with a person with COVID-19. Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android — the operating systems used in iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, among others — are used by about 3 billion people around the globe. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, some democracies around the world have used technology to avoid having to impose draconian mass quarantines that were common earlier this year in China. That’s reassuring — and it’s also worrying, because the