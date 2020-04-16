Taiwan’s new baseball season causes sensation with robot fans 中華職棒開打 機器人球迷造成轟動

The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) was originally set to open its new season on Saturday last week at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium. Since the CPBL is the world’s first professional baseball league to open a new season this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the game, held behind closed doors, has attracted much global attention.

Although the opening game between Rakuten Monkeys and CTBC Brothers was in the end postponed by heavy rain, the Monkeys caused a sensation by using robots and mannequins to replace fans. Since Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center has recommended suspending indoor gatherings of over 100 people and outdoor gatherings of over 500 people to prevent coronavirus cluster infections, the Monkeys cooperated with the Sha Yang Ye Robot Wonderland to put robots in the stadium to imitate cheering fans during the closed-door game.

The new season is also the team’s first season after the three-time CPBL champion Lamigo Monkeys was officially resold to Japanese enterprise Rakuten Group in September last year.

Robots and mannequins employed by the Chinese Professional Baseball League’s Rakuten Monkeys are pictured at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on Saturday last week. 中華職棒（CPBL）樂天桃猿隊的機器人和假人，上週六出現在桃園國際棒球場 Photo: CNA

照片︰中央社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

中華職棒（CPBL）的新球季原定上週六在桃園國際棒球場登場，受武漢肺炎疫情影響，中職是今年全球最先開打的職棒聯盟，這場閉門賽因此備受國際矚目。

雖然樂天桃猿出戰中信兄弟的開幕賽最終因大雨延期，樂天桃猿仍因使用機器人及假人充當球迷而造成轟動。據台灣「中央疫情指揮中心」指出，室內群聚一百人以上、室外五百人以上的集會活動建議停辦，以避免病毒群聚感染。因此樂天桃猿特別和祥儀機器人夢工廠合作，在球場裡擺放機器人，並在閉門賽中模仿歡呼的球迷。

而新球季也是中職三屆冠軍Lamigo桃猿隊，於去年九月正式轉售給日本企業樂天集團後，化身為樂天桃猿的第一個球季。

（台北時報張聖恩〉