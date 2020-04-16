The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) was originally set to open its new season on Saturday last week at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium. Since the CPBL is the world’s first professional baseball league to open a new season this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the game, held behind closed doors, has attracted much global attention.
Although the opening game between Rakuten Monkeys and CTBC Brothers was in the end postponed by heavy rain, the Monkeys caused a sensation by using robots and mannequins to replace fans. Since Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center has recommended suspending indoor gatherings of over 100 people and outdoor gatherings of over 500 people to prevent coronavirus cluster infections, the Monkeys cooperated with the Sha Yang Ye Robot Wonderland to put robots in the stadium to imitate cheering fans during the closed-door game.
The new season is also the team’s first season after the three-time CPBL champion Lamigo Monkeys was officially resold to Japanese enterprise Rakuten Group in September last year.
Photo: CNA
照片︰中央社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
中華職棒（CPBL）的新球季原定上週六在桃園國際棒球場登場，受武漢肺炎疫情影響，中職是今年全球最先開打的職棒聯盟，這場閉門賽因此備受國際矚目。
雖然樂天桃猿出戰中信兄弟的開幕賽最終因大雨延期，樂天桃猿仍因使用機器人及假人充當球迷而造成轟動。據台灣「中央疫情指揮中心」指出，室內群聚一百人以上、室外五百人以上的集會活動建議停辦，以避免病毒群聚感染。因此樂天桃猿特別和祥儀機器人夢工廠合作，在球場裡擺放機器人，並在閉門賽中模仿歡呼的球迷。
而新球季也是中職三屆冠軍Lamigo桃猿隊，於去年九月正式轉售給日本企業樂天集團後，化身為樂天桃猿的第一個球季。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
1. sensation n.
轟動 (hong1 dong4)
2. mannequin n.
假人(jia3 ren2)
3. cluster infection phr.
群聚感染 (qun2 ju4 gan2 ran3)
4. imitate v.
模仿 (mo2 fang3)
5. closed-door adj.
閉門的 (bi4 men2 de5)
Live benefit broadcast, “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” featuring various artists performing from home, raised nearly US$8 million (about NT$242 million) for two charities on March 29. The concert, jointly broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, urged listeners to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation that are in economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The show — hosted by singer Elton John from his kitchen — featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw. According to Reuters, all the stars performed by way of smartphones, home cameras
A: Apparently, sweeping tombs on Qingming is related to the Cold Food Festival. B: I remember that the Cold Food Festival is one day before Qingming. We would wrap fresh spring rolls. That’s why I remember. A: The Cold Food Festival is linked to an ancient custom about firewood. People would cook over an open flame, and would use different kinds of firewood according to the seasons, in line with seasonal changes in the weather. A : 清明節掃墓的由來，顯然跟寒食節有關。 B : 我記得寒食節是清明前一天，我們家那天會包潤餅，所以我記得。 A : 寒食節跟古代換火的習俗有關。古時候是生火煮飯，一年四季會使用不同的木材，來符合新季節的天氣變化。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Scientists have detected a mid-size black hole — considered the “missing link” in the understanding of these celestial brutes — eviscerating an unfortunate star that strayed too close. Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope and two X-ray observatories, the researchers determined that this black hole is more than 50,000 times the mass of our sun and located 740 million light years from Earth in a dwarf galaxy, one containing far fewer stars than our Milky Way. Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects possessing gravitational pulls so powerful that not even light can escape. This is one of the few
Apple and Google on Friday unveiled a rare partnership to add technology to their smartphone platforms that will alert users if they have come into contact with a person with COVID-19. Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android — the operating systems used in iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, among others — are used by about 3 billion people around the globe. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, some democracies around the world have used technology to avoid having to impose draconian mass quarantines that were common earlier this year in China. That’s reassuring — and it’s also worrying, because the