EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: When did George Harrison end up joining the Beatles?

B: In 1958. At the time, they were still called The Quarrymen.

A: How did they meet?

B: Harrison was introduced by McCartney. The three were riding on the top deck of a double decker bus. Harrison took out his guitar and played a note-perfect version of the song **Raunchy** by Bill Justis.

A: 喬治哈里森是什麼時候加入披頭四的啊？

B: 是一九五八年。披頭四那時候還是叫「採石工人」。

A: 他們怎麼認識的？

B: 哈里森是麥卡尼引介給藍儂的。有一天，他們三個人搭著雙層巴士，坐在上層。哈里森就拿出吉他，完美地演奏比爾賈斯提斯的〈Raunchy〉。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: