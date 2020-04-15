A: When did George Harrison end up joining the Beatles?
B: In 1958. At the time, they were still called The Quarrymen.
A: How did they meet?
B: Harrison was introduced by McCartney. The three were riding on the top deck of a double decker bus. Harrison took out his guitar and played a note-perfect version of the song **Raunchy** by Bill Justis.
A: 喬治哈里森是什麼時候加入披頭四的啊？
B: 是一九五八年。披頭四那時候還是叫「採石工人」。
A: 他們怎麼認識的？
B: 哈里森是麥卡尼引介給藍儂的。有一天，他們三個人搭著雙層巴士，坐在上層。哈里森就拿出吉他，完美地演奏比爾賈斯提斯的〈Raunchy〉。
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the WHO has proposed six tips to cope with anxiety about the pandemic. Firstly, it is normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. Talking to people you trust can help. Secondly, if you must stay at home, maintain a healthy lifestyle, including proper diet, sleep, exercise and basic social contacts. Third, don’t use smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a health worker or counselor. Have a plan for where to go to and how to seek help. Fourth, get the “facts!”
Live benefit broadcast, “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” featuring various artists performing from home, raised nearly US$8 million (about NT$242 million) for two charities on March 29. The concert, jointly broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, urged listeners to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation that are in economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The show — hosted by singer Elton John from his kitchen — featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw. According to Reuters, all the stars performed by way of smartphones, home cameras
A: Apparently, sweeping tombs on Qingming is related to the Cold Food Festival. B: I remember that the Cold Food Festival is one day before Qingming. We would wrap fresh spring rolls. That’s why I remember. A: The Cold Food Festival is linked to an ancient custom about firewood. People would cook over an open flame, and would use different kinds of firewood according to the seasons, in line with seasonal changes in the weather. A : 清明節掃墓的由來，顯然跟寒食節有關。 B : 我記得寒食節是清明前一天，我們家那天會包潤餅，所以我記得。 A : 寒食節跟古代換火的習俗有關。古時候是生火煮飯，一年四季會使用不同的木材，來符合新季節的天氣變化。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A : It’s a long story, and I had to do some research before I found out myself. B : Does every family do tomb sweeping on different days? A : Yes. Actually, Qingming is one of the 24 solar terms and it generally falls 15 days after the spring equinox. B : The 24 solar terms are related to the position of the sun. Qingming is around April 5 every year, but this year is a leap year, so it falls on April 4. A : 這件事說來話長，我自己也是研究了一下才知道的。 B : 每個家庭掃墓日期不同嗎？ A : 是啊，其實清明是二十四節氣之一，通常落在春分的十五天後。 B : 二十四節氣是跟太陽運行位置有關，難怪每年清明都在四月五日前後，今年正逢閏年，所以落在四月四日。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: