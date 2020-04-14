B: Actually, John Lennon and Paul McCartney began playing together in 1957 after they were introduced at a church fete in Liverpool.
A: Oh, I think I once read about this: Lennon had already formed his own band.
B: That’s right. It was called The Quarrymen. McCartney played the Eddie Cochran song “Twenty Flight Rock” on that day. Lennon was impressed with his performance and later asked McCartney to join his band as a rhythm guitarist.
B: 其實，約翰藍儂和保羅麥卡尼早在一九五七年就開始一起表演了，他們是在利物浦的一場教會慶祝活動中認識的。
A: 哦，我記得曾經讀過這段故事：藍儂那時候已經組了自己的樂團。
B: 沒錯，團名叫做「採石工人」。麥卡尼那天演奏了艾迪柯克蘭的歌曲〈二十樓飛行搖滾〉。藍儂對他的演出印象深刻，後來就問麥卡尼要不要加入他的樂團當節奏吉他手。
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the WHO has proposed six tips to cope with anxiety about the pandemic. Firstly, it is normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. Talking to people you trust can help. Secondly, if you must stay at home, maintain a healthy lifestyle, including proper diet, sleep, exercise and basic social contacts. Third, don’t use smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a health worker or counselor. Have a plan for where to go to and how to seek help. Fourth, get the “facts!”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the globe, uncertainty surrounding the virus is causing anxiety and fear. Yen Su-mei, director of the Department of Chinese Medicine at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Nantou Hospital, says that long-term anxiety induced by the pandemic can lead to symptoms including headaches, insomnia, nightmares, fatigue and irritability, as well as mental and physical atrophy. When you begin to feel tense, Yen recommends applying gentle pressure to three acupressure points on the body, as a way to reduce stress and calm your nerves. According to Yen, applying pressure to the three acupressure points
Live benefit broadcast, “iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” featuring various artists performing from home, raised nearly US$8 million (about NT$242 million) for two charities on March 29. The concert, jointly broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, urged listeners to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation that are in economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The show — hosted by singer Elton John from his kitchen — featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw. According to Reuters, all the stars performed by way of smartphones, home cameras
A : Are you Hakka then? B : How do you know about that? A : Because we have some Hakka friends who also do their tomb sweeping after Lunar New Year, not on Qingming Festival. B : So, why do so many people do it on Qingming Festival? A : 你該不會是客家人吧？ B : 這你怎麼會知道？ A : 因為我的客家朋友掃墓的時間也是在農曆年後，不在清明節那天。 B : 咦？那為什麼很多人都在清明節連假掃墓呢？ English 英文: Chinese 中文: