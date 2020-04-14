EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Actually, John Lennon and Paul McCartney began playing together in 1957 after they were introduced at a church fete in Liverpool.

A: Oh, I think I once read about this: Lennon had already formed his own band.

B: That’s right. It was called The Quarrymen. McCartney played the Eddie Cochran song “Twenty Flight Rock” on that day. Lennon was impressed with his performance and later asked McCartney to join his band as a rhythm guitarist.

B: 其實，約翰藍儂和保羅麥卡尼早在一九五七年就開始一起表演了，他們是在利物浦的一場教會慶祝活動中認識的。

A: 哦，我記得曾經讀過這段故事：藍儂那時候已經組了自己的樂團。

B: 沒錯，團名叫做「採石工人」。麥卡尼那天演奏了艾迪柯克蘭的歌曲〈二十樓飛行搖滾〉。藍儂對他的演出印象深刻，後來就問麥卡尼要不要加入他的樂團當節奏吉他手。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: