EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Are you a Beatles fan?

B: Yes, I love their music. You could say I am a huge fan.

A: This year is the 60th anniversary of the band’s formation.

B: The band formed in 1960. It’s amazing that music produced such a long time ago still remains popular today! Everyone can hum at least one Beatles song.

A: 你是披頭四的樂迷嗎？

B : 對啊，我喜歡他們的音樂。應該可以說是他們的鐵粉啦。

A : 今年是披頭四創團六十週年唷。

B : 披頭四在一九六○年創團。這麼久以前創作的音樂今天還是很受歡迎，真是讓人驚嘆！每個人起碼都會哼上一首披頭四的歌。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: