A: Are you a Beatles fan?
B: Yes, I love their music. You could say I am a huge fan.
A: This year is the 60th anniversary of the band’s formation.
B: The band formed in 1960. It’s amazing that music produced such a long time ago still remains popular today! Everyone can hum at least one Beatles song.
A: 你是披頭四的樂迷嗎？
B : 對啊，我喜歡他們的音樂。應該可以說是他們的鐵粉啦。
A : 今年是披頭四創團六十週年唷。
B : 披頭四在一九六○年創團。這麼久以前創作的音樂今天還是很受歡迎，真是讓人驚嘆！每個人起碼都會哼上一首披頭四的歌。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
“Safer at Home.” It’s a slogan of choice for the mandatory confinement measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. But it’s not true for everyone. As the world’s families hunker down, there’s another danger, less obvious but just as insidious, that worries advocates and officials: a potential spike in domestic violence as victims spend day and night trapped at home with their abusers, with tensions rising, nowhere to escape, limited or no access to friends or relatives — and no idea when it will end. “An abuser will use anything in their toolbox to exert their power and control, and
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the globe, uncertainty surrounding the virus is causing anxiety and fear. Yen Su-mei, director of the Department of Chinese Medicine at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Nantou Hospital, says that long-term anxiety induced by the pandemic can lead to symptoms including headaches, insomnia, nightmares, fatigue and irritability, as well as mental and physical atrophy. When you begin to feel tense, Yen recommends applying gentle pressure to three acupressure points on the body, as a way to reduce stress and calm your nerves. According to Yen, applying pressure to the three acupressure points
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the WHO has proposed six tips to cope with anxiety about the pandemic. Firstly, it is normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. Talking to people you trust can help. Secondly, if you must stay at home, maintain a healthy lifestyle, including proper diet, sleep, exercise and basic social contacts. Third, don’t use smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to a health worker or counselor. Have a plan for where to go to and how to seek help. Fourth, get the “facts!”
A: During the spring break, I went home and swept the ancestral tombs. B: I do hope you observed “social distancing.” A: Ha, yes, of course! Our family ancestral tombs are up on a hill, so they’re outdoors, and it’s very spacious there. B: I always think it’s a bit weird when I hear of people doing the tomb sweeping over the long weekend; our family always gets it done right after Lunar New Year, too. A : 我春假的時候，回老家去幫祖先掃墓。 B : 你們有確實保持「社交距離」嗎？ A : 哈哈，當然有啊！而且我們家祖墳在山上，所以是露天的，那裡還算空曠。 B : 我每次聽到大家清明連假去掃墓都很納悶，因為我們家過完農曆年就先掃完了。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: