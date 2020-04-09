A : It’s a long story, and I had to do some research before I found out myself.
B : Does every family do tomb sweeping on different days?
A : Yes. Actually, Qingming is one of the 24 solar terms and it generally falls 15 days after the spring equinox.
B : The 24 solar terms are related to the position of the sun. Qingming is around April 5 every year, but this year is a leap year, so it falls on April 4.
A : 這件事說來話長，我自己也是研究了一下才知道的。
B : 每個家庭掃墓日期不同嗎？
A : 是啊，其實清明是二十四節氣之一，通常落在春分的十五天後。
B : 二十四節氣是跟太陽運行位置有關，難怪每年清明都在四月五日前後，今年正逢閏年，所以落在四月四日。
A: I'm getting bored of eating instant noodles. B: Me too. Let's order a food delivery to ring the changes. I could murder a steak and fries with bearnaise sauce. A: I was just dreaming about a big bowl of braised pork belly rice with a stewed egg and pickles. B: Wait a minute, isn't there a danger that we could infect the delivery person? A: 我開始厭倦吃泡麵了。 B: 我也是。我們來點外送，換換花樣吧。我現在可以嗑掉一整塊淋上伯那西醬的牛排跟薯條。 A: 我剛剛才在幻想面前有一大碗滷肉飯，配滷蛋跟醃醬菜。 B: 等一下，我們會不會有感染送貨員的危險啊？
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts recently announced that it has canceled Crystal Boys, a classic gay-themed stage play by Creative Society. The two shows were originally rescheduled from March 21 and 22 to April 25 and 26, but in the end anticipation turned to disappointment. The stage play is an adaptation of writer Kenneth Pai’s famous novel Crystal Boys. The story about Taipei’s gay community was serialized in the late 1970s and published in the early 1980s. The book is one of the earliest literary works dealing with LGBT issues in Taiwan, and
A: It's only day three of the quarantine, but I'm already getting cabin fever. Do you think it would be OK to take a bit of exercise in the park? B: No way! If we go outside, we'll be putting others at risk. A: Even if we keep our distance? B: I just think we shouldn't take the risk. We have to stay inside to protect the elderly and vulnerable people. A: 今天才是隔離的第三天，我已經感覺有幽閉恐懼症了。你覺得去外面公園運動一下可以嗎？ B: 不行！如果我們出門，就會陷其他人於感染的風險中。 A: 就算我們保持距離也不行嗎？ B: 我只是覺得我們不應該冒這個險。我們必須留在家裡，才能保護老年人和身體虛弱的人。
