EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : It’s a long story, and I had to do some research before I found out myself.

B : Does every family do tomb sweeping on different days?

A : Yes. Actually, Qingming is one of the 24 solar terms and it generally falls 15 days after the spring equinox.

B : The 24 solar terms are related to the position of the sun. Qingming is around April 5 every year, but this year is a leap year, so it falls on April 4.

A : 這件事說來話長，我自己也是研究了一下才知道的。

B : 每個家庭掃墓日期不同嗎？

A : 是啊，其實清明是二十四節氣之一，通常落在春分的十五天後。

B : 二十四節氣是跟太陽運行位置有關，難怪每年清明都在四月五日前後，今年正逢閏年，所以落在四月四日。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: