A : Are you Hakka then?
B : How do you know about that?
A : Because we have some Hakka friends who also do their tomb sweeping after Lunar New Year, not on Qingming Festival.
B : So, why do so many people do it on Qingming Festival?
A : 你該不會是客家人吧？
B : 這你怎麼會知道？
A : 因為我的客家朋友掃墓的時間也是在農曆年後，不在清明節那天。
B : 咦？那為什麼很多人都在清明節連假掃墓呢？
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
The Tokyo Olympics will be postponed to next year, and here are some major challenges to the postponement, according to AFP. First, competition scheduling. Moving the Olympics into next year’s busy sporting calendar will be a logistical nightmare, as it may clash with the World Aquatics Championships and other big events. Next, venue problems. Among the total of 43 sites, some are temporary while others are repurposed or purpose-built for the Games. All will face various difficulties in the event of a delay. The International Olympic Committee also warns: “A number of critical venues needed for the Games could potentially not
A: I’m getting bored of eating instant noodles. B: Me too. Let’s order a food delivery to ring the changes. I could murder a steak and fries with bearnaise sauce. A: I was just dreaming about a big bowl of braised pork belly rice with a stewed egg and pickles. B: Wait a minute, isn’t there a danger that we could infect the delivery person? A: 我開始厭倦吃泡麵了。 B: 我也是。我們來點外送，換換花樣吧。我現在可以嗑掉一整塊淋上伯那西醬的牛排跟薯條。 A: 我剛剛才在幻想面前有一大碗滷肉飯，配滷蛋跟醃醬菜。 B: 等一下，我們會不會有感染送貨員的危險啊？ English 英文: Chinese 中文:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts recently announced that it has canceled Crystal Boys, a classic gay-themed stage play by Creative Society. The two shows were originally rescheduled from March 21 and 22 to April 25 and 26, but in the end anticipation turned to disappointment. The stage play is an adaptation of writer Kenneth Pai’s famous novel Crystal Boys. The story about Taipei’s gay community was serialized in the late 1970s and published in the early 1980s. The book is one of the earliest literary works dealing with LGBT issues in Taiwan, and
B: I think we should keep a daily record of our body temperature, so that we can track our health status. A: Good idea, we might need to provide the information to the authorities. B: I just thought of something: The thermometer is broken. A: My sister has a spare one. I can ask her to bring it over and she can leave it outside the door. B: 我想我們要每天記錄體溫，這樣才可以追蹤自己的健康狀態。 A: 好主意：我們也許會需要把這些資訊提供給疫調單位。 B: 我剛剛想到一件事情：我們的體溫計壞了。 A: 我姐姐另外還有一支，可以請她幫我們帶來，放在我們家門外。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: