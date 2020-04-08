EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Are you Hakka then?

B : How do you know about that?

A : Because we have some Hakka friends who also do their tomb sweeping after Lunar New Year, not on Qingming Festival.

B : So, why do so many people do it on Qingming Festival?

A : 你該不會是客家人吧？

B : 這你怎麼會知道？

A : 因為我的客家朋友掃墓的時間也是在農曆年後，不在清明節那天。

B : 咦？那為什麼很多人都在清明節連假掃墓呢？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: