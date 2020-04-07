EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: During the spring break, I went home and swept the ancestral tombs.

B: I do hope you observed “social distancing.”

A: Ha, yes, of course! Our family ancestral tombs are up on a hill, so they’re outdoors, and it’s very spacious there.

B: I always think it’s a bit weird when I hear of people doing the tomb sweeping over the long weekend; our family always gets it done right after Lunar New Year, too.

A : 我春假的時候，回老家去幫祖先掃墓。

B : 你們有確實保持「社交距離」嗎？

A : 哈哈，當然有啊！而且我們家祖墳在山上，所以是露天的，那裡還算空曠。

B : 我每次聽到大家清明連假去掃墓都很納悶，因為我們家過完農曆年就先掃完了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: