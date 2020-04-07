A: During the spring break, I went home and swept the ancestral tombs.
B: I do hope you observed “social distancing.”
A: Ha, yes, of course! Our family ancestral tombs are up on a hill, so they’re outdoors, and it’s very spacious there.
B: I always think it’s a bit weird when I hear of people doing the tomb sweeping over the long weekend; our family always gets it done right after Lunar New Year, too.
A : 我春假的時候，回老家去幫祖先掃墓。
B : 你們有確實保持「社交距離」嗎？
A : 哈哈，當然有啊！而且我們家祖墳在山上，所以是露天的，那裡還算空曠。
B : 我每次聽到大家清明連假去掃墓都很納悶，因為我們家過完農曆年就先掃完了。
A: It’s difficult to know what we will need for a two-week quarantine. So far I’ve ordered bread, vegetables, meat — and a large box of Korean-style spicy instant noodles. B: Um, if we have a fever, we will want to eat plain food, like rice porridge or chicken soup. A: That’s true. I’ll add a bag of rice to the order and we can make some chicken soup, divide it into individual portions and freeze it. A: 很難想得到我們隔離兩個星期會需要些什麼。到目前為止，我訂了麵包、蔬菜、肉類──還有一大盒韓式辣泡麵。 B: 呃，如果我們發燒的話，應該會想吃清淡的食物吧，像是稀飯或是雞湯。 A: 這倒是真的。我再加一袋米到訂單裡面好了，然後我們可以做一些雞湯，把它分裝以後拿去冷凍。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A: I’m getting bored of eating instant noodles. B: Me too. Let’s order a food delivery to ring the changes. I could murder a steak and fries with bearnaise sauce. A: I was just dreaming about a big bowl of braised pork belly rice with a stewed egg and pickles. B: Wait a minute, isn’t there a danger that we could infect the delivery person? A: 我開始厭倦吃泡麵了。 B: 我也是。我們來點外送，換換花樣吧。我現在可以嗑掉一整塊淋上伯那西醬的牛排跟薯條。 A: 我剛剛才在幻想面前有一大碗滷肉飯，配滷蛋跟醃醬菜。 B: 等一下，我們會不會有感染送貨員的危險啊？ English 英文: Chinese 中文: