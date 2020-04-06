EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Wow, I haven’t seen you for ages. What did you do over the spring break?

B: A colleague was suspected of being infected by the coronavirus. I had to self-isolate for 14 days.

A: That’s brutal. Congratulations for getting back your freedom.

B: It was OK. I stayed at home binge-watching soaps and stuffing my face, so from today I have to get to the gym and burn off some calories.

A : 哇，好久沒看到你了，春假都在做什麼？

B : 公司有一位同事被懷疑感染新冠病毒，我必須自主隔離十四天。

A : 那一定很辛苦吧，恭喜你現在重獲自由了。

B : 還好，我每天都在家追劇、大吃特吃，今天開始我得好好去健身房燃燒熱量。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: