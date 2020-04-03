EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: It’s only day three of the quarantine, but I’m already getting cabin fever. Do you think it would be OK to take a bit of exercise in the park?

B: No way! If we go outside, we’ll be putting others at risk.

A: Even if we keep our distance?

B: I just think we shouldn’t take the risk. We have to stay inside to protect the elderly and vulnerable people.

A: 今天才是隔離的第三天，我已經感覺有幽閉恐懼症了。你覺得去外面公園運動一下可以嗎？

B: 不行！如果我們出門，就會陷其他人於感染的風險中。

A: 就算我們保持距離也不行嗎？

B: 我只是覺得我們不應該冒這個險。我們必須留在家裡，才能保護老年人和身體虛弱的人。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: