EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: I think we should keep a daily record of our body temperature, so that we can track our health status.

A: Good idea, we might need to provide the information to the authorities.

B: I just thought of something: The thermometer is broken.

A: My sister has a spare one. I can ask her to bring it over and she can leave it outside the door.

B: 我想我們要每天記錄體溫，這樣才可以追蹤自己的健康狀態。

A: 好主意：我們也許會需要把這些資訊提供給疫調單位。

B: 我剛剛想到一件事情：我們的體溫計壞了。

A: 我姐姐另外還有一支，可以請她幫我們帶來，放在我們家門外。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: