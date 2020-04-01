EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: It’s difficult to know what we will need for a two-week quarantine. So far I’ve ordered bread, vegetables, meat — and a large box of Korean-style spicy instant noodles.

B: Um, if we have a fever, we will want to eat plain food, like rice porridge or chicken soup.

A: That’s true. I’ll add a bag of rice to the order and we can make some chicken soup, divide it into individual portions and freeze it.

A: 很難想得到我們隔離兩個星期會需要些什麼。到目前為止，我訂了麵包、蔬菜、肉類──還有一大盒韓式辣泡麵。

B: 呃，如果我們發燒的話，應該會想吃清淡的食物吧，像是稀飯或是雞湯。

A: 這倒是真的。我再加一袋米到訂單裡面好了，然後我們可以做一些雞湯，把它分裝以後拿去冷凍。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: