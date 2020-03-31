EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : I just got off the phone to my boss. She asked me to self-quarantine for 14 days. Well, I guess we’ll be holed up in this apartment for the next two weeks.

B : First things first. We had better go to the supermarket and stock up on food.

A : But we can’t go outside.

B : I know a supermarket that provides home delivery on orders over NT$2,000. Problem solved!

A : 我剛剛跟老闆通過電話。她要我居家隔離十四天。唉，我想我們接下來的兩個星期都要躲在這個公寓裡面了。

B : 事情有輕重緩急，我們最好先去超市囤積食物。

A : 但是我們不能出門耶。

B : 我知道一間超市會提供送貨到家的服務，只要購物超過新台幣兩千元以上就行。問題解決了！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: