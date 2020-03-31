A : I just got off the phone to my boss. She asked me to self-quarantine for 14 days. Well, I guess we’ll be holed up in this apartment for the next two weeks.
B : First things first. We had better go to the supermarket and stock up on food.
A : But we can’t go outside.
B : I know a supermarket that provides home delivery on orders over NT$2,000. Problem solved!
A : 我剛剛跟老闆通過電話。她要我居家隔離十四天。唉，我想我們接下來的兩個星期都要躲在這個公寓裡面了。
B : 事情有輕重緩急，我們最好先去超市囤積食物。
A : 但是我們不能出門耶。
B : 我知道一間超市會提供送貨到家的服務，只要購物超過新台幣兩千元以上就行。問題解決了！
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Taiwan’s “queen of dancing,” Serena Liu, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday after a surgical procedure to treat a heart condition encountered complications. Liu was put on life support for 18 days, and was then fitted with a ventricular assist device to keep her alive until a new heart could be found. Liu valiantly struggled on for another 45 days before finally succumbing on Sunday, aged 44. Taiwan’s “queen of ballroom dancing“ left home to forge a path in the entertainment industry and went on to enjoy a glittering career. Liu began studying ballet at elementary school and studied Russian at National
Wednesday is April 1, when people in many countries worldwide celebrate the custom of “April Fool’s Day.” On this day, they play pranks on each other, the pranksters gleefully calling those hapless enough to fall for the joke an “April Fool.” Nobody really knows for certain when, where or why the custom started. We have more certainty over the origins of the word “fool” itself, although some details remain unclear. The word, which refers to a silly, stupid, or ignorant person, is thought to originate in the early 13th century, deriving from Old French fol, meaning a madman or insane person.
Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recently joined Queen Elizabeth II for a Commonwealth Day ceremony — their final public event before bowing out as senior royals on March 31. The couple stunned the monarchy with their announcement in January that they will quit as working members of the royal family, hoping to seek a financially independent life in Canada. According to AFP, the couple complained about their struggles with media intrusion, an issue for Harry who witnessed how paparazzi pursued his mother Diana until her death in a car crash. Harry, the second son of Prince