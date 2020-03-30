EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Bad news: One of my co-workers is suspected of having contracted the coronavirus. I’ve been told by my company to self-isolate for 14 days.

A: Oh, no! That might be why you have a cough and a high temperature. Should I call my company and tell them?

B: I think you should. If I have caught the virus, then you probably have it too. Better safe than sorry.

B: 壞消息：我有一位同事被懷疑可能感染新冠病毒。我被公司告知要自主隔離十四天。

A: 哦不！難怪你開始有咳嗽症狀跟體溫升高。我該打電話跟我的公司說嗎？

B: 我覺得要哦。如果我被病毒感染，你大概也會中鏢。小心駛得萬年船。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: