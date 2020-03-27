Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recently joined Queen Elizabeth II for a Commonwealth Day ceremony — their final public event before bowing out as senior royals on March 31. The couple stunned the monarchy with their announcement in January that they will quit as working members of the royal family, hoping to seek a financially independent life in Canada.
According to AFP, the couple complained about their struggles with media intrusion, an issue for Harry who witnessed how paparazzi pursued his mother Diana until her death in a car crash. Harry, the second son of Prince Charles, will remain a prince and is still sixth in line to the throne. The couple will no longer use the “Royal Highness” titles and public funds, except for security.
Meanwhile, the royal family is suffering a bigger crisis recently, as Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. Charles, first in line to the throne, is currently self-isolating in Scotland, his office said on Wednesday.
Photo: AP
照片：美聯社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
英國哈利王子、妻子梅根，和女王伊麗莎白二世，近日一起出席「大英國協日」的慶祝活動——這是兩人三月三十一日退出王室高階成員行列前最後一場公開活動。他們一月宣布，將卸下其王室活動成員之身份，希望能在加拿大追求經濟獨立的生活，讓英國這個君主國家大感訝異。
據法新社報導，哈利夫婦曾抱怨他們受到媒體的騷擾，這個問題對哈利來說尤其嚴重，因為他當年目睹了狗仔對母親戴安娜的糾纏，直到她在一場車禍中喪生為止。哈利是查爾斯王子第二個兒子，他仍保留王子的身份，也還是王位的第六順位繼承人。不過這對夫妻無法再享有「殿下」的頭銜，除了維安以外不能再花費公款。
在此同時，王室近日遭遇了更大的危機︰查爾斯王子感染了新冠病毒！他是王位的第一順位繼承人，據他的辦公室於本週三指出，他目前正在蘇格蘭自我隔離。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
1. monarchy n.
君主國 (jun1 zhu3 guo2)
2. independent adj.
獨立的 (du2 li4 de5)
3. intrusion n.
騷擾、侵犯 (sao1 rao3, qin1 fan4)
4. paparazzi n.
狗仔(gou2 zai3)
5. Highness n.
殿下(dian4 xia4)
A fossil unearthed in Belgium dubbed the “Wonderchicken” is providing a rare glimpse into the early evolution of modern birds at the twilight of the age of dinosaurs, right before an asteroid impact altered the course of life on Earth. Researchers on Wednesday described a partridge-sized bird named Asteriornis maastrichtensis that inhabited a seashore environment during the Cretaceous Period 66.7 million years ago. It represents the oldest-known anatomically modern bird, sharing skull traits with today’s landfowl like chickens, turkeys, quail and pheasants as well as waterfowl like ducks, geese and swans. Birds evolved from small feathered dinosaurs roughly 150 million years
For the prognosticators on the US National Intelligence Council who sat down in 2004 to consider what the world might look like in 2020, the answer hinged heavily on one big question: What did the future of globalization look like? Their answer: Not great. By 2020, they predicted, globalization would face a political backlash in a world increasingly plagued by identity politics. Yet if anything was going to really derail economic integration, it would likely be the mass spread of a virulent new disease. “Short of a major global conflict, which we regard as improbable, another large-scale development that we believe could stop
Recently, during preparations to demolish an old school building, staff at Nanning High School in Tainan’s South District discovered an old piece of blackboard, on which was written the names of two sudents on duty — Tsai Yun-ping and Tsai Ju-fen — on that day, 33 years ago, in the school’s Junior High Division. On March 16, Tainan City Councilor Lu Wei-yin, school principal Su Tsung-li and Nanning parents’ association president Lin Ho-ling held a news conference with the theme “Tsai Yun-ping, Tsai Ju-fen, where are you?”, hoping to trace the owners of the two names written on the blackboard
A: What else is there to do on Siaoliouciou Island except snorkeling? B: There are lots of caves to explore and also primeval forests. Also, there is the island’s most famous landmark: Vase Rock. It’s a strangely shaped rock, formed over many years due to erosion by the sea. A: Ah, I know. I’ve seen photographs of it before, but to my eyes, it looks more like a piece of broccoli. A: 在小琉球除了浮潛，還可以做什麼呢？ B: 有很多洞窟可以探險，也有原生樹林。另外，還有島上最著名的地標：花瓶石。那是一塊形狀很怪奇的大石頭，因為多年來海水侵蝕作用而形成。 A: 啊，我知道，我有看過花瓶石的照片。不過依我看來，它更像一朵綠花椰菜。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: