Britain’s royal crises: Prince Charles & Harry spark concern 查爾斯染疫、哈利引退 王室現危機

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recently joined Queen Elizabeth II for a Commonwealth Day ceremony — their final public event before bowing out as senior royals on March 31. The couple stunned the monarchy with their announcement in January that they will quit as working members of the royal family, hoping to seek a financially independent life in Canada.

According to AFP, the couple complained about their struggles with media intrusion, an issue for Harry who witnessed how paparazzi pursued his mother Diana until her death in a car crash. Harry, the second son of Prince Charles, will remain a prince and is still sixth in line to the throne. The couple will no longer use the “Royal Highness” titles and public funds, except for security.

Meanwhile, the royal family is suffering a bigger crisis recently, as Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. Charles, first in line to the throne, is currently self-isolating in Scotland, his office said on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan attend their final public event at Westminster Abbey in London, UK on March 9. 英國哈利王子、妻子梅根出席兩人最後一場公開活動。三月九日攝於倫敦的西敏寺。 Photo: AP

照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

英國哈利王子、妻子梅根，和女王伊麗莎白二世，近日一起出席「大英國協日」的慶祝活動——這是兩人三月三十一日退出王室高階成員行列前最後一場公開活動。他們一月宣布，將卸下其王室活動成員之身份，希望能在加拿大追求經濟獨立的生活，讓英國這個君主國家大感訝異。

據法新社報導，哈利夫婦曾抱怨他們受到媒體的騷擾，這個問題對哈利來說尤其嚴重，因為他當年目睹了狗仔對母親戴安娜的糾纏，直到她在一場車禍中喪生為止。哈利是查爾斯王子第二個兒子，他仍保留王子的身份，也還是王位的第六順位繼承人。不過這對夫妻無法再享有「殿下」的頭銜，除了維安以外不能再花費公款。

在此同時，王室近日遭遇了更大的危機︰查爾斯王子感染了新冠病毒！他是王位的第一順位繼承人，據他的辦公室於本週三指出，他目前正在蘇格蘭自我隔離。

（台北時報張聖恩〉