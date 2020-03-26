A : Reservation number QS46926Z and the name is Randy McDonald.
C : Please hold the line... Thank you for holding. I’ve just talked to my supervisor and I’m afraid we won’t be able to process your refund at this time.
A : Why on earth not?
C : I’m sorry, sir, until the flight is canceled we cannot provide a refund.
A : 訂位代碼是QS46926Z，乘客姓名是藍迪‧麥當勞。
C : 請稍候…謝謝您的等待。我剛才已經跟主管談過，恐怕我們沒有辦法現在處理您的退款。
A : 究竟為什麼呢？
C : 先生，我很抱歉，直到航班取消之前，我們沒有辦法退款。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Hollywood was in shock last week, with two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks announcing Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for the coronavirus. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Disney finally decided the next day to delay the release of the much-anticipated remake of Mulan — just hours after its European premiere. The live-action film was scheduled to open in the US next week, and the screening was previously postponed in Asia due to the initial outbreak. Originally, the epic, starring Chinese superstars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Gong Li, was expected to be a
A: What do sea turtles eat? B: They feed on seaweed, sponges, mollusks and fish — including jellyfish. A: Jellyfish? I’m really scared of jellyfish. When I was little, I swam into a shoal of them while on holiday in France and was stung all the way up my arm. B: That sounds terrifying. A: 海龜都吃什麼啊？ B: 它們以海藻、海綿、軟體動物還有魚為主食——也包括水母。 A: 水母？我真的很怕它們。我小的時候，有一次去法國度假，游泳時直接游進一整群水母裡，全身上下，一直到手臂都被它們螫傷了。 B: 那聽起來也太可怕了。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A fossil unearthed in Belgium dubbed the “Wonderchicken” is providing a rare glimpse into the early evolution of modern birds at the twilight of the age of dinosaurs, right before an asteroid impact altered the course of life on Earth. Researchers on Wednesday described a partridge-sized bird named Asteriornis maastrichtensis that inhabited a seashore environment during the Cretaceous Period 66.7 million years ago. It represents the oldest-known anatomically modern bird, sharing skull traits with today’s landfowl like chickens, turkeys, quail and pheasants as well as waterfowl like ducks, geese and swans. Birds evolved from small feathered dinosaurs roughly 150 million years
A: What else is there to do on Siaoliouciou Island except snorkeling? B: There are lots of caves to explore and also primeval forests. Also, there is the island’s most famous landmark: Vase Rock. It’s a strangely shaped rock, formed over many years due to erosion by the sea. A: Ah, I know. I’ve seen photographs of it before, but to my eyes, it looks more like a piece of broccoli. A: 在小琉球除了浮潛，還可以做什麼呢？ B: 有很多洞窟可以探險，也有原生樹林。另外，還有島上最著名的地標：花瓶石。那是一塊形狀很怪奇的大石頭，因為多年來海水侵蝕作用而形成。 A: 啊，我知道，我有看過花瓶石的照片。不過依我看來，它更像一朵綠花椰菜。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: