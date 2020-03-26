EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Reservation number QS46926Z and the name is Randy McDonald.

C : Please hold the line... Thank you for holding. I’ve just talked to my supervisor and I’m afraid we won’t be able to process your refund at this time.

A : Why on earth not?

C : I’m sorry, sir, until the flight is canceled we cannot provide a refund.

A : 訂位代碼是QS46926Z，乘客姓名是藍迪‧麥當勞。

C : 請稍候…謝謝您的等待。我剛才已經跟主管談過，恐怕我們沒有辦法現在處理您的退款。

A : 究竟為什麼呢？

C : 先生，我很抱歉，直到航班取消之前，我們沒有辦法退款。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: