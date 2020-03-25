EVERYDAY ENGLISH

C: Good morning, you’ve reached the Apricot Airways customer service helpline. How may I help you?

A: Oh, hello. I’d like to apply for a refund of a round-trip ticket from Taipei to Paris, due to the COVID-19 travel warning.

C: Sure, I can look into that for you. I need your reservation number and the passenger’s name.

C: 早安，這裡是杏桃航空的客服專線，請問我可以如何協助您呢？

A: 哦，哈囉。因為武漢肺炎的旅遊警告，我想要申請台北到巴黎的來回航班退款。

C: 沒問題，我可以幫您查詢。請您提供訂位代碼及乘客姓名。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: