C: Good morning, you’ve reached the Apricot Airways customer service helpline. How may I help you?
A: Oh, hello. I’d like to apply for a refund of a round-trip ticket from Taipei to Paris, due to the COVID-19 travel warning.
C: Sure, I can look into that for you. I need your reservation number and the passenger’s name.
C: 早安，這裡是杏桃航空的客服專線，請問我可以如何協助您呢？
A: 哦，哈囉。因為武漢肺炎的旅遊警告，我想要申請台北到巴黎的來回航班退款。
C: 沒問題，我可以幫您查詢。請您提供訂位代碼及乘客姓名。
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Twitter has ordered all of its staff around the world to work from home as of last week. According to AFP, Apple has also encouraged employees to work from home, and Google has restricted visits to its US offices, while Facebook closed some offices for “deep cleaning” after an employee was diagnosed with the coronavirus. As the demand for remote working continues to rise, the Financial Times’ Techdesk worked from home on Feb. 28 in an experiment to see whether this would work. The good news, the newspaper says, is that much of the technology supporting
Hollywood was in shock last week, with two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks announcing Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for the coronavirus. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Disney finally decided the next day to delay the release of the much-anticipated remake of Mulan — just hours after its European premiere. The live-action film was scheduled to open in the US next week, and the screening was previously postponed in Asia due to the initial outbreak. Originally, the epic, starring Chinese superstars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Gong Li, was expected to be a
A: What do sea turtles eat? B: They feed on seaweed, sponges, mollusks and fish — including jellyfish. A: Jellyfish? I’m really scared of jellyfish. When I was little, I swam into a shoal of them while on holiday in France and was stung all the way up my arm. B: That sounds terrifying. A: 海龜都吃什麼啊？ B: 它們以海藻、海綿、軟體動物還有魚為主食——也包括水母。 A: 水母？我真的很怕它們。我小的時候，有一次去法國度假，游泳時直接游進一整群水母裡，全身上下，一直到手臂都被它們螫傷了。 B: 那聽起來也太可怕了。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A : You don’t have a scuba diving license, so how did you swim with sea turtles? B : You don’t need to go scuba diving. They were in the shallow water, searching for food among the coral reefs. A : So you just used a mask and snorkel? B : Yep. Although, I really wish I had brought a waterproof camera with me. A : 你沒有水肺潛水的證照，那要怎麼跟海龜一起游泳啊？ B : 其實不需要水肺潛水。海龜大多在淺水區的珊瑚礁之間尋找食物。 A : 所以你只戴了蛙鏡跟呼吸管嗎？ B : 對呀。不過，我真的很希望我有帶一台防水照相機。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: