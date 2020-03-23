A: Disaster: I’ve had to cancel my vacation to France due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The government has issued a warning on travel to the country.
B: Oh, no. That’s really bad luck. Still, it’s probably a good thing: the coronavirus seems to have really taken hold in Europe.
A: Actually, I’ve been worrying about whether to cancel the vacation for some time: It felt like a weight off my shoulders.
A: 好慘哦：因為武漢肺炎疫情爆發，我必須取消去法國渡假。政府已經頒布前往法國的旅遊警告了。
B: 哦不。那真的很不幸。不過，這也可能是件好事：新冠病毒看起來真的已經在歐洲蔓延了。
A: 事實上，我已經擔心要不要取消這趟渡假好一陣子了：現在感覺肩頭卸下了一份重擔。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in China and its rapid spread has taken its toll on the global economy, driving down demand for oil in the first weeks of 2020. In response, in the scheduled meeting on March 5-6 in Vienna, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) states called for OPEC+ to a make drastic cut of 1.5 million barrels per day to reduce supply by a total of 3.6 million barells per day — insisting on a non-OPEC agreement. However, Russia rejected the plan. When the OPEC+ talks collapsed, the OPEC oil cartel scrapped all
Taiwan’s domestic tourism and hotel industries are suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak. However, campsites emphasizing their locations within the great outdoors, are bucking the trend. Bookings are stable and even on the up, with some sites reporting they are already fully-booked through to the Dragon Boat Festival. Those within the industry believe the reason for the increased interest is mainly because guests are able drive to campsites under their own steam, thereby negating the need to use public transport. Additionally, campsites allow guests to enjoy an entire day outdoors without the usual frenetic itinerary, dashing from one scenic spot to
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Twitter has ordered all of its staff around the world to work from home as of last week. According to AFP, Apple has also encouraged employees to work from home, and Google has restricted visits to its US offices, while Facebook closed some offices for “deep cleaning” after an employee was diagnosed with the coronavirus. As the demand for remote working continues to rise, the Financial Times’ Techdesk worked from home on Feb. 28 in an experiment to see whether this would work. The good news, the newspaper says, is that much of the technology supporting
Hollywood was in shock last week, with two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks announcing Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for the coronavirus. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Disney finally decided the next day to delay the release of the much-anticipated remake of Mulan — just hours after its European premiere. The live-action film was scheduled to open in the US next week, and the screening was previously postponed in Asia due to the initial outbreak. Originally, the epic, starring Chinese superstars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Gong Li, was expected to be a