EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Disaster: I’ve had to cancel my vacation to France due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The government has issued a warning on travel to the country.

B: Oh, no. That’s really bad luck. Still, it’s probably a good thing: the coronavirus seems to have really taken hold in Europe.

A: Actually, I’ve been worrying about whether to cancel the vacation for some time: It felt like a weight off my shoulders.

A: 好慘哦：因為武漢肺炎疫情爆發，我必須取消去法國渡假。政府已經頒布前往法國的旅遊警告了。

B: 哦不。那真的很不幸。不過，這也可能是件好事：新冠病毒看起來真的已經在歐洲蔓延了。

A: 事實上，我已經擔心要不要取消這趟渡假好一陣子了：現在感覺肩頭卸下了一份重擔。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: