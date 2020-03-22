A: How about the food on Siaoliouciou Island?
B: There is obviously lots of seafood. I ate loads of fat, juicy mussels as well as clams and squid.
A: And fresh fruit?
B: Yes. The island is famous for its “green mangoes” — mangoes that are picked underripe, cut into wafer-thin slices and eaten iced: delicious!
A : 小琉球上的食物如何呢？
B : 當然島上有很多海鮮可以吃。我吃了超多肥美多汁的淡菜、蛤蠣跟烏賊。
A : 有新鮮水果嗎？
B : 有哦。小琉球的「芒果青」很有名──就是還沒成熟時就先摘下來的芒果，切成很薄的片狀，然後冰起來吃：好吃唷！
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in China and its rapid spread has taken its toll on the global economy, driving down demand for oil in the first weeks of 2020. In response, in the scheduled meeting on March 5-6 in Vienna, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) states called for OPEC+ to a make drastic cut of 1.5 million barrels per day to reduce supply by a total of 3.6 million barells per day — insisting on a non-OPEC agreement. However, Russia rejected the plan. When the OPEC+ talks collapsed, the OPEC oil cartel scrapped all
With the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, many major hospitals have already implemented isolation and triage measures. In fact, more than 60 years ago, Puli Christian Hospital established a specialist tuberculosis clinic in Puli City to fight against the tuberculosis epidemic of the day, and to ensure the safety of members of the public going to the hospital for other health issues. It also set up a treatment center in the scenic area around Carp Lake, to provide patients with the best treatment environment, and the deserted red brick low-rise buildings of that center are now testament to Taiwan’s history
Taiwan’s domestic tourism and hotel industries are suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak. However, campsites emphasizing their locations within the great outdoors, are bucking the trend. Bookings are stable and even on the up, with some sites reporting they are already fully-booked through to the Dragon Boat Festival. Those within the industry believe the reason for the increased interest is mainly because guests are able drive to campsites under their own steam, thereby negating the need to use public transport. Additionally, campsites allow guests to enjoy an entire day outdoors without the usual frenetic itinerary, dashing from one scenic spot to
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Twitter has ordered all of its staff around the world to work from home as of last week. According to AFP, Apple has also encouraged employees to work from home, and Google has restricted visits to its US offices, while Facebook closed some offices for “deep cleaning” after an employee was diagnosed with the coronavirus. As the demand for remote working continues to rise, the Financial Times’ Techdesk worked from home on Feb. 28 in an experiment to see whether this would work. The good news, the newspaper says, is that much of the technology supporting