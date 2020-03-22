EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: How about the food on Siaoliouciou Island?

B: There is obviously lots of seafood. I ate loads of fat, juicy mussels as well as clams and squid.

A: And fresh fruit?

B: Yes. The island is famous for its “green mangoes” — mangoes that are picked underripe, cut into wafer-thin slices and eaten iced: delicious!

A : 小琉球上的食物如何呢？

B : 當然島上有很多海鮮可以吃。我吃了超多肥美多汁的淡菜、蛤蠣跟烏賊。

A : 有新鮮水果嗎？

B : 有哦。小琉球的「芒果青」很有名──就是還沒成熟時就先摘下來的芒果，切成很薄的片狀，然後冰起來吃：好吃唷！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: