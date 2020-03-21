A: What else is there to do on Siaoliouciou Island except snorkeling?
B: There are lots of caves to explore and also primeval forests. Also, there is the island’s most famous landmark: Vase Rock. It’s a strangely shaped rock, formed over many years due to erosion by the sea.
A: Ah, I know. I’ve seen photographs of it before, but to my eyes, it looks more like a piece of broccoli.
A: 在小琉球除了浮潛，還可以做什麼呢？
B: 有很多洞窟可以探險，也有原生樹林。另外，還有島上最著名的地標：花瓶石。那是一塊形狀很怪奇的大石頭，因為多年來海水侵蝕作用而形成。
A: 啊，我知道，我有看過花瓶石的照片。不過依我看來，它更像一朵綠花椰菜。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Scientists have detected an exotic planet in another solar system where the weather forecast is always dire — a 100 percent chance of the most outrageous rain imaginable, with droplets of scaldingly hot liquid iron. The researchers said on Wednesday they used the planet-hunting instrument ESPRESSO, short for “Echelle Spectrograph for Rocky Exoplanets and Stable Spectroscopic Observations,” on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile to observe a planet called WASP-76b located about 640 light years from Earth. It is nearly twice the size of Jupiter, our solar system’s largest planet. Planets discovered outside our solar system are called exoplanets,
With the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, many major hospitals have already implemented isolation and triage measures. In fact, more than 60 years ago, Puli Christian Hospital established a specialist tuberculosis clinic in Puli City to fight against the tuberculosis epidemic of the day, and to ensure the safety of members of the public going to the hospital for other health issues. It also set up a treatment center in the scenic area around Carp Lake, to provide patients with the best treatment environment, and the deserted red brick low-rise buildings of that center are now testament to Taiwan’s history
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in China and its rapid spread has taken its toll on the global economy, driving down demand for oil in the first weeks of 2020. In response, in the scheduled meeting on March 5-6 in Vienna, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) states called for OPEC+ to a make drastic cut of 1.5 million barrels per day to reduce supply by a total of 3.6 million barells per day — insisting on a non-OPEC agreement. However, Russia rejected the plan. When the OPEC+ talks collapsed, the OPEC oil cartel scrapped all
B: One more fact: Because giant pandas have to chomp their way through so many bamboo shoots, over thousands of years they have evolved powerful jaw muscles which enable them to grind down the fibrous plant material. A: I see. So that’s what gives them their cute teddy bear appearance? B: Correct — but for all their adorable looks, their bite is stronger than a polar bear’s. B : 另一個小知識：因為大貓熊每天都要大嚼竹筍，幾千年下來，就演化出有力的咀嚼肌，讓牠們能夠磨碎那些充滿纖維的植物。 A : 我懂了。這就是牠們為什麼會有像是可愛泰迪熊的外觀嗎？ B : 是啊。但是大貓熊雖然看起來討人喜愛，牠們的咬力比北極熊還強哦。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: