EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: What else is there to do on Siaoliouciou Island except snorkeling?

B: There are lots of caves to explore and also primeval forests. Also, there is the island’s most famous landmark: Vase Rock. It’s a strangely shaped rock, formed over many years due to erosion by the sea.

A: Ah, I know. I’ve seen photographs of it before, but to my eyes, it looks more like a piece of broccoli.

A: 在小琉球除了浮潛，還可以做什麼呢？

B: 有很多洞窟可以探險，也有原生樹林。另外，還有島上最著名的地標：花瓶石。那是一塊形狀很怪奇的大石頭，因為多年來海水侵蝕作用而形成。

A: 啊，我知道，我有看過花瓶石的照片。不過依我看來，它更像一朵綠花椰菜。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: