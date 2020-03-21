Nantou County’s early Tuberculosis sanitarium 分艙分流對抗結核病 埔里一甲子前率先實施

With the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, many major hospitals have already implemented isolation and triage measures. In fact, more than 60 years ago, Puli Christian Hospital established a specialist tuberculosis clinic in Puli City to fight against the tuberculosis epidemic of the day, and to ensure the safety of members of the public going to the hospital for other health issues. It also set up a treatment center in the scenic area around Carp Lake, to provide patients with the best treatment environment, and the deserted red brick low-rise buildings of that center are now testament to Taiwan’s history