A: What do sea turtles eat?
B: They feed on seaweed, sponges, mollusks and fish — including jellyfish.
A: Jellyfish? I’m really scared of jellyfish. When I was little, I swam into a shoal of them while on holiday in France and was stung all the way up my arm.
B: That sounds terrifying.
A: 海龜都吃什麼啊？
B: 它們以海藻、海綿、軟體動物還有魚為主食——也包括水母。
A: 水母？我真的很怕它們。我小的時候，有一次去法國度假，游泳時直接游進一整群水母裡，全身上下，一直到手臂都被它們螫傷了。
B: 那聽起來也太可怕了。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Scientists have detected an exotic planet in another solar system where the weather forecast is always dire — a 100 percent chance of the most outrageous rain imaginable, with droplets of scaldingly hot liquid iron. The researchers said on Wednesday they used the planet-hunting instrument ESPRESSO, short for “Echelle Spectrograph for Rocky Exoplanets and Stable Spectroscopic Observations,” on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile to observe a planet called WASP-76b located about 640 light years from Earth. It is nearly twice the size of Jupiter, our solar system’s largest planet. Planets discovered outside our solar system are called exoplanets,
A massive fire ripped through a slum in Bangladesh’s capital of Dhaka on Wednesday, leaving thousands of people homeless. Hundreds of shanties were destroyed in the Rupnagar slum in the city’s Mirpur area, witnesses said. As many as 150 firefighters scrambled to get access to enough water and battled for three hours to bring the flames under control, said fire service official Zillur Rahman. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Video footage showed heavy plumes of smoke billowing all around the congested slum area. Lax regulations and poor enforcement have often been blamed
With the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, many major hospitals have already implemented isolation and triage measures. In fact, more than 60 years ago, Puli Christian Hospital established a specialist tuberculosis clinic in Puli City to fight against the tuberculosis epidemic of the day, and to ensure the safety of members of the public going to the hospital for other health issues. It also set up a treatment center in the scenic area around Carp Lake, to provide patients with the best treatment environment, and the deserted red brick low-rise buildings of that center are now testament to Taiwan’s history
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in China and its rapid spread has taken its toll on the global economy, driving down demand for oil in the first weeks of 2020. In response, in the scheduled meeting on March 5-6 in Vienna, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) states called for OPEC+ to a make drastic cut of 1.5 million barrels per day to reduce supply by a total of 3.6 million barells per day — insisting on a non-OPEC agreement. However, Russia rejected the plan. When the OPEC+ talks collapsed, the OPEC oil cartel scrapped all