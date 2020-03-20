Bangladesh slum fire leaves many homeless 孟加拉貧民窟大火 數千人無家可歸

A massive fire ripped through a slum in Bangladesh’s capital of Dhaka on Wednesday, leaving thousands of people homeless. Hundreds of shanties were destroyed in the Rupnagar slum in the city’s Mirpur area, witnesses said. As many as 150 firefighters scrambled to get access to enough water and battled for three hours to bring the flames under control, said fire service official Zillur Rahman. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Video footage showed heavy plumes of smoke billowing all around the congested slum area. Lax regulations and poor enforcement have often been blamed