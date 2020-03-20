‘Mulan,’ Hollywood blockbusters delayed by global pandemic 《花木蘭》等片全面延期 好萊塢大失血

Hollywood was in shock last week, with two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks announcing Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for the coronavirus. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Disney finally decided the next day to delay the release of the much-anticipated remake of Mulan — just hours after its European premiere.

The live-action film was scheduled to open in the US next week, and the screening was previously postponed in Asia due to the initial outbreak. Originally, the epic, starring Chinese superstars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Gong Li, was expected to be a box-office smash in the Asian market. Disney has delayed the releases of The New Mutants and Antlers as well.

Hollywood has already postponed a number of upcoming blockbusters, including new James Bond thriller No Time to Die, the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious series F9, A Quiet Place Part II, Peter Rabbit 2 and The Lovebirds, with enormous financial loss.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei attends the world premiere of Disney’s Mulan in Hollywood on March 9. 中國女星劉亦菲出席迪士尼電影《花木蘭》世界首映，三月九日攝於好萊塢。 Photo: AFP

照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

兩屆奧斯卡影帝湯姆漢克斯上週三宣布，他和妻子莉塔威爾生新冠病毒檢測呈陽性，消息一出震驚好萊塢！因武漢肺炎持續爆發，迪士尼公司終於在第二天決定，眾所期待的翻拍電影《花木蘭》將全面延期上映——而就在幾小時前該片的歐洲首映會才剛登場。

這部真人電影原本下週要在美國上檔，亞洲檔期之前在疫情爆發初期已推遲。這齣史詩鉅作由中國巨星劉亦菲、甄子丹、李連杰、鞏俐主演，原本可望能在亞洲市場創下票房佳績。迪士尼另兩部電影《變種人》、《鹿魔》亦將延期上映。

好萊塢已有多部強片推遲檔期，包括最新龐德系列《007生死交戰》、玩命關頭系列續集《玩命關頭9》、《噤界II》、《比得兔兔》、《愛情．鳥》等片，財務損失將十分慘重。

（台北時報張聖恩〉