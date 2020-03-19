EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : You don’t have a scuba diving license, so how did you swim with sea turtles?

B : You don’t need to go scuba diving. They were in the shallow water, searching for food among the coral reefs.

A : So you just used a mask and snorkel?

B : Yep. Although, I really wish I had brought a waterproof camera with me.

A : 你沒有水肺潛水的證照，那要怎麼跟海龜一起游泳啊？

B : 其實不需要水肺潛水。海龜大多在淺水區的珊瑚礁之間尋找食物。

A : 所以你只戴了蛙鏡跟呼吸管嗎？

B : 對呀。不過，我真的很希望我有帶一台防水照相機。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: