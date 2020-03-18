EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Did you really swim with sea turtles? That’s amazing!

B: Yep. It was so cool. Many of them were really huge: about 40 to 50cm long. They are really tame, so you can swim right next to them.

A: Did you touch one?

B: Absolutely not! They will bite you, but more importantly they are a protected species. You could be fined up to NT$300,000 for touching one.

A: 你真的跟海龜一起游泳哦？也太棒了吧！

B: 對呀。這真的很酷。那邊有許多很大隻的海龜：大概有四十到五十公分。海龜們都很溫和，所以你可以在它們旁邊游泳。

A: 你有觸摸海龜嗎？

B: 當然沒有！它們會咬你哦，而更重要的是，海龜是保育類物種，觸摸它們可能會被處以最高新台幣三十萬元的罰款。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: