A: Did you really swim with sea turtles? That’s amazing!
B: Yep. It was so cool. Many of them were really huge: about 40 to 50cm long. They are really tame, so you can swim right next to them.
A: Did you touch one?
B: Absolutely not! They will bite you, but more importantly they are a protected species. You could be fined up to NT$300,000 for touching one.
A: 你真的跟海龜一起游泳哦？也太棒了吧！
B: 對呀。這真的很酷。那邊有許多很大隻的海龜：大概有四十到五十公分。海龜們都很溫和，所以你可以在它們旁邊游泳。
A: 你有觸摸海龜嗎？
B: 當然沒有！它們會咬你哦，而更重要的是，海龜是保育類物種，觸摸它們可能會被處以最高新台幣三十萬元的罰款。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak, the hiring outlook of Taiwanese enterprises has declined to a low not seen since 2017, according to online job bank yes123. About 21.4 percent of the companies said the epidemic could affect their hiring, and 48 percent said it could hurt their profits, while 9.4 percent said it could boost their business. The epidemic is having a major impact on domestic demand, and the tourism industry, including hotels and travel agencies, could suffer most. However, online shopping and food delivery may benefit from the rise of the “stay-at-home” economy. Companies that have been affected are being
South Korean supergroup BTS set another milestone last week, as its new album Map of the Soul: 7 landed on top of the Billboard 200 chart, becoming its fourth No. 1 album in less than two years. According to Billboard, the only group earning four No. 1s faster than BTS was The Beatles. BTS caused a sensation earlier by performing new single On at the iconic Grand Central Station in New York. The song later debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart despite sparse radio play, becoming its highest-peaking hit ever. US radio largely ignores its songs, which are
Scientists have detected an exotic planet in another solar system where the weather forecast is always dire — a 100 percent chance of the most outrageous rain imaginable, with droplets of scaldingly hot liquid iron. The researchers said on Wednesday they used the planet-hunting instrument ESPRESSO, short for “Echelle Spectrograph for Rocky Exoplanets and Stable Spectroscopic Observations,” on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile to observe a planet called WASP-76b located about 640 light years from Earth. It is nearly twice the size of Jupiter, our solar system’s largest planet. Planets discovered outside our solar system are called exoplanets,
A massive fire ripped through a slum in Bangladesh’s capital of Dhaka on Wednesday, leaving thousands of people homeless. Hundreds of shanties were destroyed in the Rupnagar slum in the city’s Mirpur area, witnesses said. As many as 150 firefighters scrambled to get access to enough water and battled for three hours to bring the flames under control, said fire service official Zillur Rahman. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Video footage showed heavy plumes of smoke billowing all around the congested slum area. Lax regulations and poor enforcement have often been blamed