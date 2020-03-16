EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Your nose looks redder than Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer’s. Have you got a high temperature? Chest pain?

B: Relax! I’m not infected with the coronavirus. I just returned from a long weekend on Siaoliouciou Island. It was super hot and I got a bit sunburnt.

A: Oh thank goodness. I was starting to get worried.

A: 你的鼻子看起來比紅鼻子馴鹿魯道夫還要紅。你有發燒嗎？還是胸口痛？

B: 放輕鬆！我沒有感染新型冠狀病毒啦。我只是剛從小琉球過完週末連假回來，那邊超熱的，所以有一點被曬傷。

A: 謝天謝地。我本來都要開始擔心了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: