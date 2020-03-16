A: Your nose looks redder than Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer’s. Have you got a high temperature? Chest pain?
B: Relax! I’m not infected with the coronavirus. I just returned from a long weekend on Siaoliouciou Island. It was super hot and I got a bit sunburnt.
A: Oh thank goodness. I was starting to get worried.
A: 你的鼻子看起來比紅鼻子馴鹿魯道夫還要紅。你有發燒嗎？還是胸口痛？
B: 放輕鬆！我沒有感染新型冠狀病毒啦。我只是剛從小琉球過完週末連假回來，那邊超熱的，所以有一點被曬傷。
A: 謝天謝地。我本來都要開始擔心了。
Pen Chun Ranch, a well-known dairy farm in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District has been accused of being too smelly by its neighbor, a woman surnamed Liu. The large amount of cow dung produced by the farm everyday stinks to high heaven, Liu complains, and is so pungent that it exceeds the emissions standards for the direct discharge of odorous waste. Liu says the noxious pong has had an impact on her quality of life and inflicted mental and physical harm. Liu brought a lawsuit against the ranch, claiming damages of NT$560,000. Last year, Taiwan High Court ruled that the
Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak, the hiring outlook of Taiwanese enterprises has declined to a low not seen since 2017, according to online job bank yes123. About 21.4 percent of the companies said the epidemic could affect their hiring, and 48 percent said it could hurt their profits, while 9.4 percent said it could boost their business. The epidemic is having a major impact on domestic demand, and the tourism industry, including hotels and travel agencies, could suffer most. However, online shopping and food delivery may benefit from the rise of the “stay-at-home” economy. Companies that have been affected are being
The US signed a historic deal with the Taliban in Doha on Feb. 29, laying out a timetable for a full American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months. The agreement is set to lead to dialogue between the Taliban and the Kabul government that could potentially pave the way to an end to the 18-year conflict. The Taliban governed Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, imposing strict Islamic sharia law before being ousted and launching an insurgency. Here is some background on the movement: Religious students The Taliban originated among young Afghans who studied in Sunni Islamic schools called madrassas in Pakistan
B: Did you get to see Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan at the zoo? A: Yep. The female, Yuan Yuan, seemed quite restless. She kept pacing around within the enclosure. I think it’s because she’s in heat. B: Ah, of course. It’s that time of year. Did you see Tuan Tuan too? A: Yes, he was lounging around in one of the pools and constantly chomping on bamboo shoots. B: 你有順利在動物園看到團團跟圓圓嗎？ A: 有哦。母的那隻，圓圓，看起來非常焦躁不安，一直在欄舍裡面走來走去，我想可能是因為她正在發情。 B: 啊，當然。每年的發情期到了。那你有看到團團嗎？ A: 有，他在其中一個水池邊懶洋洋地閒晃，然後一直喀拉喀拉地吃竹筍。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: